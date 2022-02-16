Stadia funds: Irish League clubs hit out over game’s use as ‘political football’ with £36m Sub-Regional project in limbo

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon doesn't want to be used as a political football

The Crusaders chairman says his club has paid a "very high price" for the delays in the £36.2m Sub-Regional stadia funding project. Pic: Pacemaker

Danske Bank Premiership clubs have united in a desperate plea to the NI Executive to stop squabbling and start releasing the long-awaited Sub-Regional stadia funding.

In the latest frustrating setback, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said that the Executive is unable to sign off the £36m package.

The Sub-Regional funding was a commitment the government made 11 years ago and it was then reaffirmed in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document in 2020. The Executive collapsed earlier this month when Paul Givan resigned as First Minister and now clubs feel let down by ministers and say the game has become a “political football”.

Glentoran were set to receive an investment of £10m in the original funding package and chairman Stephen Henderson voiced his frustration.

“The phrase has been used before and it feels like we have become a political football and that’s very disappointing,” he said. “Why have we waited so long for this with endless consultations? I would say to the Minister to think again. We don’t want to be dragged into politics.

“We want to give our communities the opportunity to play together — don’t deny them that.”

Larne owner Kenny Bruce said: “The Irish League have fulfilled their obligations with regard to getting planning permission, their designs and business cases organised while spending a huge amount of money on stadiums including new pitches at Coleraine and Cliftonville and new stands at Inver Park.

“Clubs had played their part and we feel immensely let down.”

Mark Langhammer, vice-chair of Crusaders, says that delays in funding have seen the club lose an eight-acre training site.

“We’ve paid a very high price for political incompetence,” he raged.

The Department of Finance say there would be no impact on the redevelopment of GAA stadium Casement Park if the Sub-Regional stadia funding did not receive final approval, however Irish FA chiefs want both projects to proceed.

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon insists the game should never become a political football.

“The money is there and I don’t see why it hasn’t been given out,” he said.

“The game is improving on the pitch, crowds are up and we want to make things better. You need to make sure fans keep coming to games. You’d like to think this is beyond a political football.

“Improved facilities are needed in all sports.”

Blues chief Fenlon added: “It’s so important that there is investment in the game, not just football — any sport. It shouldn’t be political. We want to make all sports better in Northern Ireland.

“The key thing is that sport is a great avenue for people, particularly in the current climate, to participate and bring families together.

“We all know stadiums are crying out for improvement and hopefully people see sense.

“We have a good facility at Midgley Park and we have plans for another training facility. You can’t stand still, our focus is to improve facilities for everyone playing football.”

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson made a fresh call for Sub-Regional stadium funding to be approved, adding: “We note with interest the Finance Minister’s comments and, given that both Sub-Regional and Casement Park are part of the same Executive commitment, we expect that his confirmation of funding extends to the Sub-Regional programme too.

“Given the 11-year delay on fulfilling these commitments, we expect that any additional resourcing requirements needed will be made available for both projects.”

Langhammer, vice-chair of Crusaders, says the Shore Road club have suffered.

“Crusaders FC have had planning permission for stadia developments for years, so long that we have had to resubmit and renew them after the five-year planning periods ran out,” he said.

“Delays in funding have seen us lose tenure of a valuable eight-acre training site. We’ve paid a very high price.”

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry joined in the chorus of frustration.

“I’m extremely disappointed yet not surprised,” he said. “Sport in general has now become a political game. The people of both communities, be it Casement or the Sub-Regional stadia, need the funding released.

“A lot of our stadia is Third World standard yet we are trying to raise the bar here. We really need to step up to the plate here and deliver first-class facilities which the people deserve.

“We need to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland. Give us what we have been promised as soon as possible.”

Larne owner Bruce has helped transform Inver Park and he fears communities will not be able to reach their potential.

“Please don’t let all the great work our clubs do go to waste,” he commented on Twitter. “I plead for dialogue and discussion to get this moving. Please look at the impact Larne FC have had with some improved facilities, just think of the impact these funds could have across your country. It’s your country.

“Casement Park is a live project, it has planning, business case, designs and building regulation approval, awaiting funding. Our clubs have planning, business cases, designs and building regulation approval and await funding. Can someone show me the difference?”