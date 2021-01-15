Stafford joins calls in urging NIFL to end Premiership season early due to coronavirus enforced breaks

Fixture concerns: Linfield’s Mark Stafford (left) doesn’t believe the original Premiership schedule can be completed

Linfield's Mark Stafford has urged the Northern Ireland Football League to consider cutting the Danske Bank Premiership to 27 matches this season.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still a serious ongoing health concern, the Blues defender has suggested reducing the 38-game season to 22 matches plus five post-split fixtures.

The domestic game is suspended until January 23 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. And it's feared that when training returns on Monday, testing will produce more positive cases and lead to further postponements.

A league campaign which started in mid-October is already facing a heavy fixture schedule, with basement side Carrick Rangers sitting on just nine matches.

The Premiership is allowed to continue as an elite sport behind closed doors during the current lockdown but NIFL felt a break was necessary after players, club officials and referees shared their concerns.

Former Ballinamallard United ace Stafford says NIFL were right to call a halt and he doesn't believe a 38-game season is now possible.

"I don't think 38 games is realistic at all, to be honest," said the 33-year-old.

"It's not going to happen. I'd like to see all clubs reach 22 games and a split played if that is possible.

"The way it's going at the minute, we might be lucky to make it to 22.

"You are losing a lot of games but the virus is ripping through the country and we need to keep people safe.

"With the testing coming in, players will be tested every week and you would imagine there will be more cases and that will affect squads.

"We are going into the unknown as a league and we all need to work together and act responsibly.

"Obviously I'd love to be involved in 38 games but we are in the middle of January and we have only played 12. There's a lot of games still to play. But I hope split games can be played because I like that concept, with the pressure on teams and the games are massive. Players want to play in those games.

"Last season it didn't end the way we wanted. You want to play 38 games and then there's no argument, but the pandemic took it out of our hands."

Linfield were awarded the title last year after the league was frozen at the 31-game mark.

All clubs agree that the season should be decided on the pitch rather than in a committee room and NIFL's curtailment plan kicks in when clubs have reached 22 matches.

"I think the suspension was 100 per cent the right decision," added Stafford.

"You can see the rising cases in the community and it was affecting the league.

"The league loses its shape with all the postponements.

"Teams were falling behind, and I know NIFL don't have an easy job but hopefully now the testing will make players feel more comfortable and more games can be played."

Stafford's contract runs out in the summer, and he accepts his time at Linfield is coming to an end, but he hasn't spoken to clubs this month.

"I'm out of contract in May," he added. "Linfield are going down the full-time training route and I don't know where the next chapter in my career will be.

"I haven't spoken to other clubs but I do accept I'll be leaving Linfield.

"Linfield need to go full-time to improve and I understand that.

"I still feel I have something to offer in the Premiership but that depends on whether another club wants to take a risk with me.

"I'm not panicking about it. I intend to enjoy the remainder of my time with Linfield. I started the league season with Linfield and my goal is to still to help them retain the league title."