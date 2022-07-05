Stalemate in heat of Gibraltar sets Larne up nicely for Europa Conference League return clash, insists Tiernan Lynch

St Joseph’s 0 Larne 0

Tiernan Lynch saw Larne battle in the heat of Gibraltar

After a battle in the Gibraltar heat, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch was pleased to see his side bring the Europa Conference League qualification tie with St Joseph’s back to Inver Park with all to play for.

Despite an evening kick-off at the Victoria Stadium, the temperatures registered in the mid-to-high 20s.

It led to a game of few opportunities — the majority of which fell to Lynch’s side — with the second leg still to come at Inver Park next Thursday.

Lynch was happy with what he saw in the 0-0 stalemate.

“It probably didn’t look as difficult as it was out there,” he said.

“The game was played in very warm conditions, it was humid and the pitch was quite dry so I’m delighted with the work that went into it from the players.

“We were coming into the unknown a little bit and had to manage the conditions too. We didn’t know a lot about St Joseph’s but we’ve seen them now and can do more homework on them.

“Was this the performance we’ll look for at home? Absolutely not, but we did what we needed to in this first leg and I’m very pleased with our boys.”

An attractive tie against Slavia Prague awaits the winner in the second qualifying round, but Lynch knows the job isn’t done.

Goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons was called into action to deny Larne the opener on 24 minutes.

Mark Randall swung in a corner from the right and it was met by the head of Jeff Hughes 10 yards out, but the Englishman reacted quickly to turn it over.

There were familiar faces in the crowd, with the Crusaders squad watching on having arrived earlier in the day for tomorrow’s tie with Bruno’s Magpies at the same venue.

They almost saw Larne break the deadlock on 47 minutes, with Leroy Millar coming close with a header.

Larne survived a penalty shout on 68 minutes, with the Greek referee waving away appeals.

The Invermen continued to look a threat from set-pieces, as defender Cian Bolger twice went close.

The home side had the best chance of the second half when substitute Christian Anzar found space inside the Larne box, but a combination of Kofi Balmer and goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson rescued the situation.

St Joseph’s: Fitzsimons, Valarino (K Robba 57), Bautista (Pecci 85), Caballero (Yussuf 57), Boro (Antwi 77), Olmos, Peters, Villar, Pons, Juanma, Ferrer (Aznar 57).

Subs not used: J Robba, Serra, Rosa, Barnett, Mouelhi,

Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Balmer, Bolger, Hughes, Kelly (Doherty 67), Millar, Randall, Gordon, Kearns (Lusty 67), Bonis

Subs not used: McIntyre, Greer, Aretzis, Donnelly, Sule, Herron, Sloan, Scott

Referee: Ioannis Papadopoulos (Greece)