'Staring into the abyss': Irish League clubs need funding to stay afloat, warns Gerard Lawlor

Experienced Irish League official Gerard Lawlor says he has genuine fears for the future of the domestic game, unless vital financial support can be provided by the NI Executive.

The proposed start date for the new Danske Bank Premiership season is October 17 but it's anticipated that fans will be shut out from stadiums or only allowed into matches in limited numbers.

With the Covid-19 infection rate increasing, clubs are facing a fight for survival unless the Irish FA and Stormont Executive can offer them a financial lifeline.

The IFA recently agreed to distribute around £21,000 of Fifa relief funding to each Premiership club but the collapse of matchday revenue, particularly through ticket sales, is a major concern. A NI Football League Taskforce is collating data from clubs to assess the potential damage to the game and preliminary talks have started with the Irish FA about a strategy to avert disaster.

A business case for support will be presented to the IFA to make a proposal to the Minister for Sport, Caral Ni Chuilin.

NIFL Taskforce chairman Lawlor believes the Irish League is in real financial peril.

"The risks are real, we are staring into the abyss and we are trying to solve the problem with two hands tied behind our backs," argued the Cliftonville chairman.

"Ultimately, we have to prepare for a worst case scenario, which is looking likely. That is our duty and responsibility.

"Looking at the possible restrictions on attendance, it's only going one way, it will affect attendances and I do believe all our member clubs are planning for it. In talks with a number of clubs - well run clubs - the future is looking very bleak and some could be forced out of business, that is the reality.

"This is not scaremongering. Players on contracts are legally bound employees and right now many contracts are static, meaning they cannot just be torn up."

Lawlor added: “We have seen instances before of players taking clubs to court over breach of contract issues and that is a consideration clubs take seriously.

“We need help. I know the government is under pressure from all directions so our job is to put forward a case to the government and the public to say we need help also.”

Clubs were hoping to secure at least 50% capacity attendances when the competitive game returns but the worrying Covid-19 picture has knocked that idea into touch.

The Department for Communities (DfC) has already pledged a £6m relief fund open to all football clubs, but if spectators are not allowed back into grounds for a significant length of time, further support will be required.

By comparison, the DfC has pledged £33m to the arts sector and £5.5m to a Creative Support fund, while the FAI in the Republic of Ireland has been promised £5.3m from the government in Dublin, plus £5m for the FAI, GAA and IRFU.

“We are due to start the new season for Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs in a few weeks, so we need to act quickly,” added Lawlor.

“This is not an Irish League problem, this is a problem in Scotland, League One, League Two, the National League and elsewhere.

“I’ll say this, running a football club was hard enough in a free market and made infinitely more difficult because of coronavirus.”

As English Football League clubs appeal for a £250m bailout, NI Football League Managing Director Andrew Johnston says he fully understands the stakes are high.

“We have been working hard with our own clubs to assess the possible implications of coronavirus restrictions on the finances of our members,” Johnston told Sunday Life.

“Our Taskforce has been working with the clubs on a best and worst-case scenario as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, with a real fear that restricted attendances could have a serious impact on our game at all levels.

“The feedback we have received is that many of our clubs have genuine concerns about their long-term viability if supporters cannot return to grounds in their usual numbers.”