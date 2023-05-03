Stars of the future to shine in Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League

Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League kicks-off May 26. Pictured at the launch with Glentoran’s Kerry Beattie are (from left to right) Madison McMenamin-Kirk (Sion Swifts), Roisin Lynch (Derry City), Megan Neill (Glentoran), Orleigh McGuinness (Cliftonville), Mia Reilly (Crusaders) and Zoe Knox (Linfield).

Formed in 2019 by the NI Football League, the Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League provides a pathway to the top of the game with many players already stepping up to Premiership level or gaining international recognition after featuring for their clubs in the Academy League.

Glentoran Women Reserves lifted the trophy last season. This term they will face stiff competition from Cliftonville Corinthians, Crusaders Strikers U19, Derry City Women U19, Linfield Women Swifts and Sion Swifts Ladies U19.

On Friday night the opening round of fixtures will see Cliftonville Corinthians host Crusaders Strikers U19, Linfield Women take on rivals Glentoran Women Reserves and Sion Swifts Ladies U19 face Derry City Women U19.

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back the Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League and with it the best emerging talent in women’s football. The league continues to be a key stepping stone for players on their path to the top flight, and we look forward to watching the teams progress as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.”

Ian Forrester, Chief Commercial Officer of NI Football League said: “We’re delighted to see our Women’s Academy League return once again with the support of Electric Ireland. The league has been vital to the development of female players since its inception, and we can’t wait to see the next batch of talented players shine over the summer.”