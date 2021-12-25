Steel & Sons Cup: Newington edge Linfield Swifts in Christmas Day final thanks to Aodhan Gillen goal

Newington 1-0 Linfield Swifts

PACEMAKER PRESS 25-12-2021 Newington v Linfield Swifts Steel and Sons Cup Final Newington's Richard Gowdy during this Morning's game at Seaview, Belfast. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

25th December 2021 Toals Steel and Sons Cup final, Seaview Belfast Linfield Swifts v Newington Newingtons captain Richard Gowdy with Dee Heron and Kieran Hynds from Toals Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

25th December 2021 Toals Steel and Sons Cup final, Seaview Belfast Linfield Swifts v Newington Newingtons man of the match Robert McVarnock with Dee Heron and Kieran Hynds from Toals Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

An Aodhan Gillen goal gave Newington victory in the Steel and Sons Cup final this morning at Seaview.

The 20-year-old fired home from a tight angle just before the hour-mark, teed up by Robbie McVarnock, to earn the Premier Intermediate League side their second win in the competition.

It was the third time the teams have met over the last four finals, with Padraig Scollay shooting Newington to a 1-0 win in the 2017 decider before a Jake Corbett double and a Charlie Allen strike gave Linfield a 3-1 win in 2019. The competition did not take place last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Linfield stopper David Walsh had made a smart save early on to deny Gary Warwick. He also tipped McVarnock’s drive round the post and blocked Patrick Downey’s close range effort in an entertaining first half.

At the other end, Jack Montgomery and Adam Carroll’s efforts were stopped.

After the break, Gillen sent in a warning shot that Walsh tipped wide but there was nothing the stopper could do to keep out the winning goal soon after.

Linfield’s second string had been looking for their 12th win in the competition, which dates back to 1895.

Glentoran II still hold the record with 13 Steel & Sons Cup successes, although the trophy hasn’t been brought back to the Oval since 2001.

Newington, who are currently third in the Irish League’s third tier and just two points behind table-topping Armagh City with a game in hand, had never made it to the final until their 2017 success.

Before the game, manager Paul Hamilton had said he would be “on top of the world” if his side got the victory.

“It would be an absolutely fantastic achievement, not just for me but the team and the community,” he added.

“We are a big family and the community support us 100%. They have our backs and do incredible work behind the scenes like PR work and putting up posters.

“To bring that trophy back to north Belfast would be unbelievable.”