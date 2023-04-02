Stephen Baxter: Crusaders are braced for Ballymena’s Cup Final revenge mission

Dungannon's Joe McCready puts his head where it hurts up against Josh Robinson — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Stephen Baxter says Crusaders are ready for a Ballymena United revenge mission in next month’s Irish Cup Final.

The two sides will meet again in a repeat of last year’s decider, when the Crues snatched the trophy at the death.

Now, 12 months on, the Sky Blues have been handed a shot at redemption at Windsor Park on May 7.

Declan Caddell, whose 92nd minute goal sent the Crues into another Final, admitted on Saturday that they had “stolen” the Cup last season.

And Baxter believes David Jeffrey’s team talk is already written ahead of the rematch.

“It will be a huge, huge game against Ballymena — they will be hurting from last season and they will see it as a revenge mission,” he said. “But when the two teams go head to head again, it’s whoever gets it on the day and we will look forward to that challenge when it comes around.”

He added: “(David’s) team talk is already done — I could do it now for him, and that’s natural and normal.

“But it says a lot about our team when you win as we have done today. We won the Cup Final in a similar manner — we never give up, we’re never beaten and we fight to the end.”

Just over 14 hours after seeing off Larne, Jeffrey was in the crowd at Mourneview Park to watch Caddell’s late, late goal defeat Dungannon.

The 33-year-old, who came out of retirement in November after an injury crisis, had only been on the pitch two minutes when he collected Paul Heatley’s pass and exquisitely lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Caddell praised Crusaders’ fighting spirt after another late, late Cup winner.

“I think it’s experience more than anything, when you look around the team,” the midfielder said.

“Dungannon did really well in their game plan today. They sat in on us and counter-attacked, as they did in the two games against Cliftonville.

“We knew what was coming and they made it very, very difficult for us.

“But, for us, it’s just that know-how to keep going and that determination, and that comes from the coaching staff and the senior pros that we have in the squad.”

Caddell was a sub in last year’s Final, when Crusaders equalised in stoppage time then won it right at the end of extra-time.

He also expects Ballymena to carry plenty of motivation.

“After last year’s Cup Final, the way things were, I think they will probably be a wee bit aggrieved because they were brilliant,” he added. “We were off par and we stole the Cup from them last year. So 100% they will come out with a point to prove and I’m sure it will be a great day out.”

For Dungannon, there was hurt and disappointment as their semi-final curse struck again. They have lost three Irish Cup semis since their one and only appearance in the Final 16 years ago — but this was the cruellest of the lot.

Dean Shiels felt his side competed well but admitted they didn’t test the Crues goalkeeper enough, with the loss of Rhyss Campbell after 20 minutes a big blow.

Their attention shifts back to the League as the scramble to avoid the drop enters its decisive final weeks.

Whatever happened here, Premiership survival was always the main aim for the Tyrone side.

Shiels has described their last five League fixtures — starting at Glenavon on Friday night — as cup finals in their own right.

“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” he said. “We’ve got a job to do to stay in this League and it’s getting harder and harder.

“We have five games left — three away games in a row, starting back here.

“If we can try and get the performance levels defensively that we had today, I think we can give Glenavon a good game.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Animasahun (Lynch 90), Curry, Marron, McGinty, McGee, Knowles, Mayse, Moore (Cushnie 66), Campbell (Walsh 21), Jenkins (McCready 66).

Unused subs: Nelson, S Scott, Bruna.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Larmour, McKeown, Clarke (Ebbe 82), Winchester (Caddell 90), Forsythe, Lowry, Heatley, Lecky (Owens 46).

Unused subs:Murphy, Hegarty, Weir, O’Rourke.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the Match: Jordan Forsythe

Match Rating: 5/10