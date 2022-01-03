Stephen Baxter: Crusaders aren't listening to our Covid critics as we know we are the cleanest club in the country

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he’s not interested in criticism from outside the club following their Covid-19 nightmare this season.

The Crues have had to postpone six matches this season due to outbreaks of the virus and the north Belfast club maintain they are taking health and safety seriously by regularly testing staff and players.

When the derby against Cliftonville at Solitude was called off a few hours before kick off last Monday, supporters criticised the timing of the decision and some Reds fans argued the points should be forfeited and Paddy McLaughlin’s side given the victory.

That game was rearranged for tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Crusaders’ previous league game against Glenavon on December 22 was also postponed but other teams are being affected with Warrenpoint Town’s matches against Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine also called off.

The Crues returned to action in a scoreless draw at home to Carrick Rangers on Saturday and looked far from their dynamic best.

Afterwards, Baxter defended the club’s record of fighting the virus as the pandemic continues to cause disruption.

“Are the other teams testing? I only know of ourselves and Ballymena United,” argued Baxter.

“I can only speak for our club and what we are doing.

“Our responsibility has been unbelievable from our chairman (Ronnie Millar) to Barney (Bernard Thompson), our secretary.

“We have been religious about this and testing sometimes three times a week.

“We pick up on all cases so we can protect ourselves and our families.

“You hope that is being carried out elsewhere and that when we go to a ground that we are clean and they are clean.

“That is what is happening in professional sport all around the world and it needs to happen here.

“There needs to be a clean bill of health running through our game and that’s the worry.

“I don’t really care what people say or how they say it.

“We know what we do and we are the cleanest football club in the country when it comes to Covid-19.

“We’ve shown that by picking up all the cases and our testing process has been fantastic, we will continue to operate that way.”

The Northern Ireland Football League’s Covid Case policy states that “In the event that a player or players of a club are placed into mandatory quarantine or required to self-isolate in accordance with the regulations or mandatory guidance issued by the Public Health Agency the match involving that club will go ahead as scheduled as long as the team has at least 13 players (including at least one goalkeeper) available for selection on the IFA Comet system and compliant with the respective competition rules.”

The policy adds: “If, however, a club is not in a position to field a team, with the above mentioned number of players (13 players including at least one goal-keeper available for selection on the IFA Comet system and compliant with the respective competition rules), or the home venue of such club has been closed on the direction of the Public Health Agency, the match will be rescheduled upon request to a date to be fixed by the relevant League Management Committee, or appointed Sub Committee, who shall have power to assign and re-schedule the match to a neutral venue if it is deemed it appropriate.”

NIFL chiefs may take a fresh look at their rules in light of the late postponements which have sparked frustration.

Baxter says the club had 17 positive cases among players and staff, bringing the club’s training regime to a halt.

“This Covid has been a leveller in many ways around the club.

“We had 17 cases over that period and it is difficult to deal with,” he added.

“We don’t want Covid around us but we are living with it in society and it’s difficult.

“There could be more postponements.

“The worry is if the virus, and particularly the new variant comes into the camp it can rip through you.

“I found myself in isolation and you have time to learn about it.

“People are saying it’s like sand coming off the shore in the wind the way it’s flying around.

“Let’s hope the strain is not so highly charged this time and that it goes quicker and we see the back of it by the summer.

“Hopefully we never hear of Covid-19 again, that’s all our thoughts and prayers.

“It’s been a cruel virus that has taken a lot of people and we are thankful to be playing.”

The Crues struggled to go through the gears against Carrick but they must now dig deep for the trip to in-form Cliftonville and Friday’s Irish Cup clash at Glenavon on Friday.

“Now we have to pick ourselves and get ready to play two huge games,” said Baxter.

“To throw those games on top of us is difficult, it’s a game we probably could do without but it is what he is. We have to play and get the team moving. The boys aren’t complaining about playing football. We need to play and we want to play.

“How the team has been impacted by the virus has dominated my thoughts because we have been faced with three matches in six days.

“How would the players be physically? Would we get a tune out of the players who suffered badly?

“Saturday answered a few questions. This happened to us before at Ballymena. This is professional sport and everyone is dealing with it.

“Had we nicked a late goal we could have been celebrating and I can’t praise the boys enough for jumping out of their beds, training and giving us their lot against Carrick.

“That’s all I can ask for, they threw everything at it and just didn’t get the break they needed to win the game.

“That’s ok, we will go again on Tuesday. Cliftonville have had a brilliant run and they are a great side. The derbies are always brilliant games we probably deserved to win the one at Seaview when they scored late on.”

Carrick boss Stuart King said his side were not escaping unscathed.

“We had two senior players missing on Saturday and it’s horrible. “My family has been affected by it and it’s not nice. We just have to try our best to limit the damage it does to us.”