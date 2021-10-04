Stephen Baxter delighted that Josh Robinson is back in his Crusaders side

Danske Bank Premiership

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has hailed the attitude and ability of Josh Robinson six weeks on from bringing the defender back to Seaview in one of the most controversial moves of the summer.

What a rollercoaster ride it has been for Robinson with Crues fans though right now everyone is on a high with the 28-year-old playing a key role in vital back to back league wins over Larne and Glentoran in which the Shore Road outfit kept two clean sheets.

Robinson is of course a quality performer.

He was a vital cog in the Crusaders machine that won titles in 2015 and 2016 before moving to York City but in 2017 he caused an almighty stir when coming home and incredibly within an hour of each other on June 29 was unveiled as both a Linfield signing and a Crusaders signing.

Eventually he ended up at the Blues which did not go down well at Seaview.

Nor did Robinson celebrating a goal for Linfield at Windsor Park in front of Baxter later that year.

He became a champion again with Linfield before joining Larne in 2020 prior to the surprise return to Seaview.

Ahead of tonight’s Premiership home game against Coleraine, which will be screened live on Sky Sports, Baxter explained the dynamic between the pair and how Robinson has settled in so well at the club.

“Josh wanted to return and put himself back in the firing line. The bigger risk was taken by him and he has stepped in as a more mature person and has been phenomenal round the football club in his training, the way he speaks to people, his attitude and in how he has played. I am absolutely thrilled he is back,” says the Crues boss.

“There is this great Irish League perception that floats about that some people don’t get on or that there is history between people but sometimes that can’t be further from the truth.

“Josh Robinson and I get on like two grown adults. About three or four years ago we had a sit down conversation after the Linfield thing went pear-shaped.

“When you get down to the cold light of day Josh was looking after himself and his family at the time and it happened and that’s football.

“You can’t hold it against someone because we lost out on something. It was annoying at the time but you move on.

“You also have to remember Josh was a huge part of our championship winning teams and played with Jordan Forsythe, Sean O’Neill, Billy Joe Burns and others who are big figures at our club and he has always been ultra-friendly with those guys. There was a line of communication there throughout the years when he was playing for other clubs.

“Josh and I always had a big mutual respect and I have always admired him as a footballer.

“When a situation turned up where I felt the need to get the right player in at the right moment to help our football club and that player fitted the bill and wanted to come in and do a job for Crusaders we went for it. I’m glad we did.”