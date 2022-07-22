Stephen Baxter full of pride as gutsy Crusaders return from Basel with a fighting chance in Europa Conference League qualifying tie

Basel’s Dan Ndoye scores their first goal despite the attention of Crues ace Philip Lowry. INPHO

Crusaders went toe-to-toe with European heavyweights Basel at St Jakob-Park last night and, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat, their much-fancied Swiss opponents didn’t quite land the knockout blow they hoped.

The visitors’ cause was aided by Taulant Xhaka’s sending off after just 35 minutes but, on a slick surface in humid conditions, Alexander Frei’s men still had too much firepower with goals from Dan Ndoye and Adam Szalai leaving them in a commanding position ahead of Thursday’s return leg at Seaview.

The Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie could have run away from the Crues but a spirited, battling performance saw them return home with pride intact.

After losing 2-0 away to Wolves in a Europa League qualifier in 2019, the north Belfast side struck first at Seaview before going on to lose the tie and they will be looking to make the Swiss sweat in the rematch.

But Basel, who have competed in European competition every year since the 1999-2000 season and reached the last-16 of this competition last year, are a dangerous animal.

The Crues almost grabbed a late goal through substitute Johnny McMurray but there were no late fireworks in the magnificent venue.

“Thank goodness we had two water breaks unlike in Gibraltar,” said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

“It was hot on the pitch but what a football stadium and club. Their reputation goes before them in what they have achieved in the game and we have played a world-class football team.

“Our boys have come out so well, they were magnificent to a man and stuck to the game plan.

“They played incredibly well and shut them down. We were chasing all over the pitch but they didn’t penetrate us as much as they would have liked.

“We are disappointed with the two goals we conceded but we frustrated them, and the work rate and effort from these boys in the heat was brilliant. It was a monumental performance and we should have scored ourselves.

“We had a great cross in the last 10 minutes and Johnny (McMurray) should have scored with his header. We could have been going home with a 2-1 scoreline but I’m delighted with the team and travelling fans.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming them to Seaview next week.”

Even with only 10 men for much of the game, Basel displayed their attacking power, pace and movement.

They remain firm favourites to progress and face either Pogoń Szczecin of Poland or Danish outfit Brøndby in the third qualifying round, but the Crues will relish another rattle at them in more familiar surroundings and temperatures.

After a first half which featured committed defending from the visitors, the Crues were disappointed to be trailing at the break, particularly after Basel had been reduced to 10 men.

The pattern of the game was predictable but the sending off of Xhaka for two poor challenges in the 33rd minute gave the visitors an extra spring in their step, only for Ndoye to locate the net with a composed finish.

Jude Winchester came in for Jordan Owens in the only change from last week’s 3-1 win over Bruno’s Magpies and the north Belfast side set about their defensive strategy.

Basel forced several early corners, with the lively Ndoye seeing his shot blocked.

The Crues weathered an early storm in temperatures around 29 degrees and Ben Kennedy tested the handling of Marwin Hitz on 18 minutes.

Basel responded immediately as Szalai stung the palms of Jonny Tuffey.

Baxter’s men were up for the physical challenge and Paul Heatley picked up a yellow for a foul on Arnau Comas in the 22nd minute. Ndoye had an effort which came to nothing but then the red mist descended for the hosts.

Albanian midfielder Xhaka was cautioned following a clash with Daniel Larmour, who was also booked, and a minute later he clattered into Kennedy, a challenge which referee Amine Kourgheli took a dim view of.

Baxter agreed with the dismissal, saying: “Ben Kennedy has got six stitches around his eye, it was a bad elbow in the face and the player had to go.”

Basel’s Sergio Lopez battles with Crusaders ace Paul Heatley

The red card was a stroke of fortune the Irish Cup winners craved but smiles were removed from their faces in the 38th minute as the dismissal shook Basel into life and Ndoye unleashed a clinical strike which beat Tuffey.

Boss Alexander Frei must have had the tea cups flying during the interval as his side found another gear after the restart.

Tuffey had to deal with Sayfallah Ltaief’s effort but the home side then doubled their lead on 48 minutes, skipper Fabian Frei whipping in the corner and Szalai slotting the ball in from close range with a clever backheel.

The Hungarian’s goal was a real body blow to the Crues, who needed to regain their discipline and composure swiftly.

Basel, angry with their first-half showing, kept the pressure on with Szalai and Sergio Lopez firing efforts wide of the target. Midfielder Wouter Burger underlined his appetite for goals but, fortunately for the visitors, Basel were guilty of some wayward finishing.

On 74 minutes the Crues forced a corner and Larmour connected with Kennedy’s delivery but his header flew wide.

With 15 minutes remaining, Baxter made a double change with Robbie Weir replacing Winchester and McMurray on for Ross Clarke, but Basel were keeping up the pressure and Tuffey had to be alert to keep out an effort from substitute Darian Males.

At the other end, McMurray had a great chance with a header but couldn’t outwit Hitz, but Crusaders finished the game strongly with Heatley missing the target after latching onto Jarlaith O’Rourke’s delivery.

The visitors finished on the front foot as the hosts tired and will take a 2-0 scoreline back to Seaview for what should be a memorable night next Thursday.

The goal that deserted them at St Jakob-Park may come at the Shore Road venue and, if it does, then the Swiss giants will know this tie is far from over.

BASEL: Hitz, Sergio-Lopez, Comas (Males 76), Pelmord, Padula, Frei Xhaka, Burger, Ndoye (Amdouni 67), Szalai (Millar 67), Ltoief (Tushi 81). Subs not used: Salvi, De Mol, M Lang, Djiga, Hunziker, Chipperfield.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Hegarty, Burns, O’Rourke, Larmour, Clarke (McMurray 76), Kennedy, Lowry, Heatley, Winchester (Weir 75), Forsythe. Subs not used: Pauley, Lecky, Ebbe Patterson, Owens, McKeown, Robinson, Barr, Morrow.

Referee: Amine Kourgheli (Belarus)

Man of the match: Dan Ndoye

Match rating: 7/10