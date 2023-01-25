Stephen Baxter hails Crusaders’ ‘pulsating’ display after boosting title hopes with win over Linfield

Niall McGinn is all smiles after completing his hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts — © PMAKER

Premiership leaders Cliftonville chalked up another win last night but champions Linfield stumbled as they were sunk 2-0 by Crusaders at Seaview.

While Paddy McLaughlin’s side triumphed 3-1 at Glenavon, the Blues were floored by goals from Jordan Forsythe and Philip Lowry on his 250th appearance for the club.

"It was a pulsating performance by us,” beamed Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

"We went right after Linfield. That was the tactics we set out.

"We wanted to go after them and get an early goal, which we got.

Niall McGinn is all smiles after completing his hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts — © PMAKER

"We almost scored again with Adam Lecky's wonder strike, when he turned on a tight angle. The goalkeeper pulled off an unbelievable save.

"Our game plan was to push them hard, we didn't want to give them time on the ball.

"We restricted them to very little in the first half.

"It was a good win, but it's only another three points. We now move on.”

Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn bagged a hat-trick as the Glens swept past his former club Dungannon Swifts 6-0.

Larne moved second in the table with a 2-0 home win over Portadown, while Coleraine edged past Carrick Rangers 1-0 and Ballymena United were held 0-0 by Newry City.