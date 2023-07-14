Stephen Baxter hails his teams as Crusaders aim for historic Europa Conference victory

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter saluted his team’s discipline and attitude after they held FC Haka 2-2 in Finland.

The north Belfast side’s hopes of progressing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers are still very much alive after this lively stalemate in Valkeakoski.

FC Haka, led by former Tottenham and Sunderland midfield Teemu Tainio, have been struggling for form in their domestic league — and Baxter’s men will believe they can finish the job at Seaview.

A sweet finish from Jordan Forsythe saw the Crues strike first but a Logan Rogerson penalty and Tiemoko Fofana effort swung the tie in Haka’s favour.

The second-half sending-off of Janne-Pekka Laine gave Crusaders a lift, and Ross Clarke’s 22-yard free-kick then made it 2-2.

“We scored two fantastic goals against a side that keep the ball and pass it well,” reflected Baxter.

“I felt it was important we kept a good shape and didn’t let them penetrate us at will.

“They didn’t get through us a lot and Jonny Tuffey wasn’t worked much. We had a lot of confidence at half-time and set about getting something from the game.

“Our second-half performance at 11 vs 11 was better than theirs, and when they went down to 10 men, we kept the ball and were probably unlucky not to get another goal to win the tie.

“It’s only half-time and this team are capable of cutting you open, so we don’t underestimate them or take them for granted.

“They are a good side but we were excellent, I’m really delighted with the performance.”

Baxter wasn’t upset at the penalty decision given against Ben Kennedy for handball.

“The boys who were closer to it say it was a penalty,” he added. “We felt we could have had a penalty in the first half and an offside decision went against us as well.

“The two goals were spectacular, and it keeps the tie very much alive.

“I thought our discipline and attitude was first-class, and we will take a lot from the game.”

Forsythe produced the accuracy required on 22 minutes when his curling strike from 25 yards sailed past keeper Aatu Hakala.

The visitors were buoyant, but their smiles faded when Kennedy was penalised for handball, and New Zealand international Logan Rogerson poked the spot-kick past Tuffey in the 33rd minute. Three minutes later, Haka went in front following a devastating move, as Stavros Zarokostas squared for Ivorian Fofana to touch home from five yards.

Laine came within inches of giving his side a 3-1 lead in the 55th minute when his free-kick struck the crossbar.

Kennedy’s dead ball was diverted to safety by Hakala, and the visitors had a numerical advantage from the 66th minute when Laine caught Philip Lowry with a late challenge; his second caution, which brought about an end to his contribution.

It was a timely lift for the visitors, and on 68 minutes, winger Clarke found the net with a delicious free-kick.

Lowry poked a shot narrowly wide and neither outfit could celebrate a third goal, leaving the tie all square.

Haka: Hakala, Bah-Traoré, Friberg, Auvinen, Mahuta, Laine, Siira, Purme, Rogerson (Herbert 70), Fofana (Sihvonen 70), Zarokostas. Subs not used: Laaksonen, Lepola, Lescano, Malundama, Ndiaye, Whyte.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Larmour, Burns, McKeown, O’Rourke, Ben Kennedy (Owens 84), Lecky (Winchester 80), Heatley, Forsythe, Lowry, Clarke. Subs not used: Anderson, Boyd, Mikhail Kennedy, Kerr, Smith, Teelan, Weir, Williamson.

Referee: Sivert Amland (Norway)