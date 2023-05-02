Stephen Baxter: I’ll extend world record stay at Crusaders to at least 20 years

World number one Stephen Baxter has no plans to step away from his role as manager of Crusaders 18 years into his successful reign.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United at Windsor Park, the longest-serving manager of one club on the planet insists that while he is enjoying it and his players are responding and he is healthy and able to do the job, he will take his time over making any decision about leaving Seaview.

Baxter, who has guided Crusaders in over 900 games since 2005, has won a host of trophies including three League titles as well as three Irish Cups and is determined to add to that tally at the weekend.

The Crues boss, contracted to 2025, told the Belfast Telegraph: “I’m 57-years-old and people naturally say how long will you go on and the answer to that is I don’t know. I do know while I’m enjoying it and players are still responding and we are still competing and I feel healthy and able for it all I’ll make those decisions when they come along whether it is two years, four years, six years or eight years. I certainly wouldn’t take a decision like that lightly and will take my time with it.”

Baxter shies away from his record breaking feats and being the world’s longest-serving manager but points out when he departs the club in years to come he is determined it will be left in fine fettle.

He said: “I always want to make sure when you are passing something on you are passing it on properly and I would want the club to be in a good place when I move. That would be important for me.

“I think Crusaders Football Club is ingrained in my DNA. Sometimes that’s not a good thing because you care too much but ultimately it is the recipe to our success because we care so much.”