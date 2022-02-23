Stephen Baxter: Irish League is currently more competitive than at any other time during my 35 years in the game

Stephen Baxter says the Irish League has never been more competitive

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has called it — he believes the Irish League has never been more competitive.

Baxter’s opinion carries considerable weight as he has been involved in the domestic game since the early 1980s, with his playing career taking him to Glentoran, Ards, Linfield, Distillery, Glenavon, Crusaders and Bangor.

The former striker, who bagged two league titles at both Linfield and Crusaders, progressed into management in 2005 and even since then he has seen remarkable changes to the Irish League landscape.

He has helped steer the Crues to three Premiership titles, two Irish Cups, a Setanta Cup, League Cup and three County Antrim Shields but the fight for league honours and European qualification has never been tougher.

The emergence of full-time regimes and investment in Glentoran and Larne from wealthy owners has lifted performance levels and the fiercely competitive nature of the top flight is perhaps reflected in the fact that before last night’s game against Warrenpoint Town, Cliftonville were the only side in the Premiership who managed to win both their previous two games.

A resurgent Glentoran smashed the Irish League transfer record when they brought in Shay McCartan from Ballymena United and Larne matched that figure when they moved for Portadown’s Lee Bonis.

Some wage bills are bigger than others but the wealthier clubs know they will be given a rude awakening if their standards drop.

The Glens are now serious title contenders while Linfield, despite a few below-par performances, remain the team to catch.

Cliftonville are asking questions of the Big Two and the battle for European places is ferocious.

Baxter accepts that fans expect their team to challenge at the top but he argues the size of the task is getting bigger.

“Maybe it’s the expectation levels of what people expect from Crusaders now but the players have faced difficult challenges and managed to stay competitive,” said the Crues boss.

“Irish League football, at this moment in time, is the most competitive it has been in my time in football and I’ve been involved in this game for about 35 years.

“It’s been the most competitive as a league and I’m talking about from top to bottom because you get no easy game wherever you go and you have to be competitive week in, week out.

“That goes for every club. Linfield and Larne will tell you the same.

“You will go down to Warrenpoint Town on a wet and windy day and you won’t get it easy.

“Every point is vital and every point is fought for.

“We are now entering an era of ground improvements and finance which is improving our game like never before.

“The game is becoming way more professional and the work going on behind the scenes is incredible, day by day.

“That is a thrill for me to see the height that our product has improved to.”

Baxter says he understands fans’ expectations, while acknowledging what’s required to challenge for silverware.

“The expectations of fans naturally go up because they come to support their team and they want to shout their team on to success,” he added.

“They don’t see the other stuff that goes into it.

“They just want to see a ball crossed in and smacked into a goal and their teams win.

“Believe me, as you know, there is the transfer market, you have to raise the money and we more than most probably have to work that little bit harder to stay competitive in this current market.

“For our team, and this is why I am so protective of them, we have to work that little bit harder in my book.”

Carrick Rangers defender Jim Ervin is 36 and in the autumn of his career.

After nine successful years with his boyhood club Linfield, he reunited with manager David Jeffrey at Ballymena United where he made 277 appearances.

The former Sky Blues skipper, now managed by his former Linfield team-mate Stuart King, says the game is certainly brimming with quality.

“It’s a difficult one to say whether it’s more competitive than ever,” he reflected.

“If you look at the teams going full-time and Cliftonville are doing the extra training, it’s clear the boys are working harder.

“When I joined Linfield in 2004 they had just introduced the third night of training and we felt the benefit of that when we went on to do the clean sweep the following year.

“The league is very competitive because the money is so substantial and the scramble for European places is intense.

“Clubs are investing more into their squads to try and get that European money and if they can get there the gamble has paid off and they can keep reinvesting in their squad and bring in more quality players.

“The league has improved, no doubt about it, and it’s getting better in every aspect, including improved attendances.”

Ervin, who lifted 14 domestic honours including six Premiership titles and four Irish Cups at Linfield, feels the live streaming of matches has helped the game reach a bigger audience.

“I think a massive plus for me is the live broadcasts and the games streamed live,” he added.

“I was envious of the League of Ireland when I watched their matches on RTE on a Friday night and I could remember always thinking it would be good if we could have that.

“It’s brilliant to see our Friday night coverage and while the league gets stick at times the more it is in the public domain the more interest it will generate.”

On the pitch the game is progressing in the right direction but the lack of stadium funding is curtailing its popularity.

“People are just fed up with the lack of funding and are questioning why it has taken so long for the money to be distributed,” said Ervin.

“Stormont has collapsed but the money hasn’t been released for 11 years so what has been the hold up there?

“Better facilities give you a greater chance of enticing more families to come along and get younger kids involved.

“A lot of stadiums are in dire need of this money coming in and unless those developments happen it’s going to be hard to attract more supporters.

“The £36.2m is nowhere near enough and we just find it frustrating we have been waiting for so long.”