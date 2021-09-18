Stephen Baxter is not daunted by Crusaders' fresh challengers

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has never been one to shirk a challenge and he isn’t going to start now.

As a player and boss for the north Belfast outfit, Baxter has delivered FIVE league titles and countless other trophies. In the view of many, he is the single most important figure in the history of the club and certainly the most successful.

What he has done for Crusaders is spectacular but, with the vast amount of money being invested in new signings by Larne and Glentoran combined with the spending and pulling power of Linfield, there is a feeling in the game that those three clubs are now way ahead of the rest and that teams like the Shore Road outfit could be left behind.

It wasn’t too long ago that Crusaders were viewed as solid tips for the title but this season nobody has predicted the Gibson Cup will be in residence at Seaview come the end of the campaign.

In fact there have been some suggestions that they won’t make the top six.

Baxter takes no notice of that. He is well aware, though that today’s opponents Larne, who have nine points from three league games to date, have helped transform the Irish League landscape under the ownership of multi-millionaire Kenny Bruce and are title contenders. The Crues supremo is relishing the prospect of his battle-hardened team taking them on at Seaview.

Baxter said: “These games are massive. I remember through my playing days and early management days when Larne were amongst the whipping boys of Irish League football.

“Now they have turned themselves into potential kingpins of our game with huge backing and huge amounts of money which have put them into a position to challenge and dine at the top table.

“I never look on with envy at anyone. Good luck to them but when they come to our patch they will get everything and more from our boys. No one will get an easy ride from our club.

“They’ll know exactly what’s coming their way and we will look forward to the challenge of trying to beat them.”

In general terms, Baxter makes intriguing points about the Irish Premiership changes in recent years.

“In any league — be it in England with Manchester City and Chelsea — if clubs come in with huge financial backing to buy players at a high level, it is going to make the competition much more difficult for everybody,” he states.

“At Crusaders as a football club, we have had that challenge ever since I have been around in management.

“Linfield have always been the dominant force. Even when we were winning titles I said they would become the dominant force again because they are the biggest team with the biggest stadium and the biggest fan base and the most money. That is par for the course and I accept it.

“That makes it more intriguing for teams like us when any success comes our way because they are huge successes.

“Our history tells us we won two titles in the 1970s, a couple of titles in the 1990s when I played and we have won three titles in my time as manager. We have had long gaps between those successes.

“This is part of the challenge for clubs like us. I think we know our status, who we are, where we are and what we are trying to achieve and that’s why we have to battle extremely hard to stay with all these top teams but I love that.

“It’s part of the challenge for me. I don’t get drawn into where people tip us to finish.

“The only thing that I’m really concerned about is getting good structures, good players and people who want to play for us, will work really hard and give us everything they have every single week.”