Stephen Baxter rallies Crusaders faithful to hit Basel with Seaview roar to aid European comeback

Crusaders are back in Northern Ireland wounded in their European tie – but not with wounded pride.

Swiss side Basel are the hot favourites to progress in the Europa Conference League after their 2-0 first leg victory at the 38,000-capacity St. Jakob-Park but they can expect a traditional Seaview welcome on Thursday night.

Despite having midfielder Taulant Xhaka sent off, Alexander Frei’s side were relieved that Dan Ndoye and Adam Szalai found a route to goal.

But the Shore Road side put in a big shift and came close to grabbing a late goal through Johnny McMurray’s headed effort.

When it comes to European competition, Basel are on a different planet never mind a different League, but the Irish Cup winners will now regroup and prepare for another massive test on Thursday.

Hundreds of Basel fans will be in north Belfast confident that their heroes will run out comfortable winners, though if the players think the job is done they could be brought down to earth with a thud.

The Swiss outfit have reached the last-16 of the Champions League in the last decade and made it to the Europa League Quarter-Finals in 2020, but their reputation will not be respected next Thursday.

Stephen Baxter wants a Seaview roar to unsettle mighty Basel

Crues boss Stephen Baxter was proud of his players for a monumental effort and after the game he issued a rallying cry to the fans.

“We go to Seaview with nothing to lose and we will give them a Seaview roar, a Seaview welcome. We will put it up to them and see what they’ve got,” he said.

“I think we often underestimate who we are and what we are as a football nation and as a League. We have shown that we are capable. We have mixed it with really good teams in Europe, as have Linfield and others such as Coleraine, Glentoran, Larne and Cliftonville.

“We have not embarrassed ourselves and we have nothing to lose in the second leg. We will throw the kitchen sink at them and if we lose three or four-nil, I won’t care. They will know they have been in a game at our place.

“We need a full house and the Crusaders fans to come out in numbers. I want Seaview packed and the fans to give this team the support the deserve for what they have given us.”

Baxter has sent his men into battle against such major European forces as Ludogorets Razgrad, Rosenborg, Wolves, Fulham, Olimpija Ljubljana and FC København.

Basel sit comfortably in that elite category and yet the Crues refused to be blown away.

“The two goals were preventable and we are disappointed with that, but take nothing away from them because we have chased Basel everywhere,” added Baxter.

“In the last 10 minutes we created brilliant chances and Johnny (McMurray) had a great header. Our discipline, shape and effort along with our hunger and pride was immense and we have done ourselves proud.

“After conceding the second goal we could have folded. Our boys were out on their feet in 30-degrees heat but they stuck to their task and worked tirelessly to a man.

“It can take a week’s preparation to get the shape right for a game like this. I think the discipline of the team in not chasing the ball in certain areas was the key to the game.

“We didn’t go hunting the ball over the halfway line, otherwise they would have passed it around us all night. We denied them space and didn’t let them in behind us.

“Everyone had to stay tight and we did it to a man. A goal would have been icing on the cake but I think 2-0 is a fabulous result for us.”