Stephen Baxter vows to restore Crusaders’ big guns for quickfire rematch with Linfield

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter believes Seaview will be no place for the faint-hearted when his boys go head-to-head with Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield tonight.

Both teams approach the game with contrasting fortunes from their midweek League Cup outings. David Healy’s side punched their ticket to round two with a runaway 5-1 win over Moyola Park at Castledawson, while the Crues were victims of the shock of the night, losing 2-1 to Championship side Dundela.

The teams got up close and personal last week, with the Blues defeating a much-changed Crusaders side 1-0 in the opening round of the County Antrim Shield, but Baxter will have all his big guns reinstated tonight.

“It’s always a big occasion when the Blues come to Seaview,” said Baxter. “All these games are big games of football.

“The Blues come as our current champions, so you always look forward to those kind of games; there is always a great atmosphere under the lights.

“We’ve had some ding-dong battles with them over the past number of years, so it’s a mouth-watering clash and we are all ready to play.

“When you play any Irish League game at the level all the teams are competing at, they are all big games.

“It has that added spice because they are the champions of our country. They hold the crown of being the best team over the last few years.”

Baxter concedes there will be no tinkering with his squad this time.

“There is no selection headache for me,” he added. “We are always very aware of what we are doing and how we are doing it.

“We’ll work it all out on the night, we are all fired up ready to go. Linfield have the strength in depth as well, they have a huge squad of players to pick from.

“That’s the luxury of the teams at the top end of the table, they all have big squads.

“We have a big squad ourselves, so we look forward to the challenges up ahead. You must pick out what is the right team on the night to play the game.”

Apart from Ben Kennedy and Brandon Doyle, the Crues will have a full quota of players available.

He added: “Ben will be out for weeks as opposed to days. The good news is he is back in the gym, getting on with his rehabilitation.

“You always have to be careful with knee injuries, so we are just hoping there is no reoccurrence. We are looking forward to seeing him back on the training pitch over the next few weeks.

“Ben and Brandon Doyle are only two on the what you would call the mid-term or long-term injury list. Thankfully, there are no other issues in the camp.”

Although disappointed with the midweek setback, Baxter insists he’ll not dwell on it.

“We played OK, I wasn’t anxious about the performance,” he went on.

“Their goalkeeper makes six or seven great saves over the course of the game; it was one of those occasions we were asking each other ‘how did he save that?’ They scored against the run of play — it happened twice. The disappointing factor was we lost the game. Dundela give it absolutely everything they had.

“I always feel disappointed at losing any football game, but it’s football. The game has now gone. It’s important you erase the disappointment from your mind within a number of hours.”

Linfield boss Healy was happy with his team’s efforts against Moyola but acknowledges it will be a different kind of challenge on the Shore Road.

“The most important thing was getting into the next round of the tournament,” he said. “We made hard work of it in the first-half, but that can happen in cup ties.

“It was important some of the boys got a bit of game time — (Niall) Quinn, (Cammy) Palmer, (Eetu) Vertainen and (Michael) Newberry. We are going to need them over the coming weeks, with big games coming up.

“The game against Crusaders is now paramount and we look forward to the challenge — one that we intend to meet head on.”