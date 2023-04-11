Stephen Baxter: We’re just waiting for Dean Ebbe to catch fire and explode in this League

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter believes striker Dean Ebbe is at last adapting to life in the Irish League.

The 28-year-old hasn’t exactly set the place alight since his summer move from The New Saints, but Baxter reckons that could be about to change.

Ebbe produced one of best performances in the famous red and black shirt in Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership pot-boiler against Linfield at Windsor Park — and the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle man appears to be coming good just at the right time, especially as the Crues have an Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United looming next month.

“There is a footballer in there,” purred Baxter. “Dean’s got great ability — touch, quality and spin. He’s scored goals in the previous Leagues he’s played in.

“Yes, he has just taken time to settle into this League. We are waiting for him to set fire. There is a talent in there just waiting to explode, I’m certain about that.

“He did very well midweek at Windsor Park, I was happy for him. We just need to get that now on a consistent basis.”

The Crues, unbeaten since January 30 when they were defeated by Glentoran, will look to keep the momentum going when they entertain Coleraine at Seaview on Tuesday night.

Baxter went on: “Coleraine are an excellent team. We beat them up there earlier in the season, but they then went on a fantastic run after that, they didn’t lose a game for around 17 matches, it was a long, long time.

“They are a talented team with good players, so we know it will be a very tough game. I’ve been impressed what they’ve been doing. But you can say that about every team in the top six, they all have very capable players.

“Any of them can beat the other on any given day — that’s how this League is. It’s a big week, three games in seven days.

“You must try to be as smart as you can in terms of team selection. We made three changes from the side that won the Cup Semi-Final for the Blues game, and we’ll probably do the same for Tuesday’s match.

“We have very capable players to come back in. We have one or two knocks in the camp, so we’ll have a bit of rotation that will hopefully stand us in good stead.

“When you have a squad of 21 or 22 players, they all want to play in a Cup Final, so that can only be good for us over the remaining few matches.”