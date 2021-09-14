Stephen Fallon makes his a double as Linfield avoid League Cup banana skin in Ballyclare

Ballyclare Comrades 0-4 Linfield

Stephen Fallon’s delicious double booked David Healy’s Linfield a place in round three of the BetMcLean League Cup at Dixon Park.

Although the former Northern Ireland striker decided to reshuffle his pack, they were still much too polished for a Ballyclare Comrades side that were outclassed on the night.

Fallon scored either side of the break before Matt Green and substitute Billy Chadwick got in on the act.

It really could and should have been more only for some wayward finishing by the visiting pack and some smart goalkeeping by Comrades ace Richard Purcell.

Following his team’s hard-fought 3-2 Danske Bank Premiership win at Portadown at the weekend, Blues boss Healy made a staggering six changes to his starting XI.

New signing Sam Roscoe-Byrne was drafted in along with Ross Larkin, Fallon, Martin Donnelly — it was his first competitive start — Ahmed Salam and his other signing Green, who nicked his first goal in a Blues shirt on Saturday.

Comrades manager Paul Harbinson made four alterations to the side that defeated Queen’s University in the Championship at the weekend, handing Purcell a starting shirt along with Ashton McDermott, Adam McCart and Eoghan Devine.

The game started in semi-darkness due to the inadequacy of the home club’s floodlights.

But Donnelly almost lit up the place after only two minutes when he twisted and turned on the edge of the box, only to see his shot drift over the top.

The Blues threatened again three minutes later. One of Kirk Millar’s trademark corner-kick routines found the head of Larkin, but Purcell was perfectly placed to gather the ball at the back post.

It was all Linfield and they should really have been in front on 15 minutes.

This time, Donnelly’s corner-kick was met by Green, who just failed to turn the ball over the line.

But they had better fortune on 27 minutes. Fallon tried his luck from 25 yards and his blistering drive rocketed into the top corner, leaving Purcell a mere spectator.

Fallon attempted to repeat the effort seconds later from a similar distance, but this time his shot flew high and wide of the Comrades’ goal.

And it was almost two on 33 minutes when Mattie Clarke’s cross found Green, whose looping header clipped the top of the crossbar.

After soaking up all the first-half pressure, the visitors were almost gifted an equaliser in injury time when goalkeeper Chris Johns completely fluffed his lines when attempting to clear, but Comrades’ Joe Tully failed to capitalise.

The trend continued after the break and Linfield really should have been out of sight on 48 minutes.

Cammy Palmer’s pin-point pass sent Donnelly free, but he shamefully blasted over the top when it looked easier to hit the back of the net.

But the second goal duly arrived on 50 minutes.

The impressive Millar sent Fallon roaring into the box and his low drive squeezed past Purcell at his near post.

Green finally got the goal he deserved on 61 minutes.

Fallon turned provider this time, clipping the ball back from the left channel and the former Grimsby Town man did the rest with a cool finish.

Then, in a wonderfully constructed move involving Green and Donnelly, Millar was unlucky to see his shot from the edge of the box crash back off the crossbar.

In the next attack, Salam produced a delicious cross from the right only for Green to head past the post.

The second half developed into a procession as Healy made a number of substitutions — he obviously had an eye on Saturday’s crunch league game with Coleraine at Windsor Park.

Substitute Chadwick rounded off a good night’s work four minutes from time when he waltzed through a static Comrades defence to fire low past Purcell.

BALLYCLARE COMRADES: Purcell, McKenna, McDermott, Tully (Mooney 70), Beverland, Mathieson, Fletcher, McCart, Heggarty (Gray 70), Donnelly, Devine (Hassin 58).

Unused subs: Ferguson, Ramsey, Herron, Johnston.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscie-Byrne, Larkin, Millar (Carroll 67), Hume (Newberry53), Clarke, Fallon (Mulgrew 75), Donnelly, Salam, Palmer (Chadwick 75), Green (Archer 75).

Unused subs: Walsh, Manzinga.

Referee: Steven Gregg.

Man of the match: Stevie Fallon.

Match rating: 7/10