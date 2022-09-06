Stephen Fallon makes the difference for Linfield as Tom Murphy has horrid Crusaders debut in County Antrim Shield

Crusaders 0-1 Linfield

Linfield ace Stephen Fallon fires home the only goal of the game at Seaview

Stephen Fallon’s first-half goal against under-strength Crusaders at Seaview last night was enough to take Linfield into round two of the ToalsBet.com County Antrim Shield.

It may have been played at pedestrian pace at times, but the game wasn’t devoid of incident as Crusaders debutant goalkeeper Tom Murphy lasted merely 50 minutes before being dismissed for a horrible challenge on Robbie McDaid.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter made a jaw-dropping eight changes to the team that drew with Larne four days earlier, with Rory McKeown, Jude Winchester and Johnny McMurray the only survivors.

In contrast, following the comprehensive victory over Ballymena United, Blues chief David Healy made only two alterations to his starting XI, handing skipper Jamie Mulgrew and goalkeeper David Walsh starting shirts.

Walsh was called into action early but had little difficulty in dealing with a Winchester shot from distance.

Then, at the other end, Kirk Millar found the elusive Joel Cooper, who twisted and turned away from his marker before shooting straight at Murphy, even though his first touch was poor.

The impressive Fallon then threaded a super pass into the path of McDaid, who scored his first goal in a blue shirt at the weekend since moving across town from rivals Glentoran, only to see his fierce drive beaten away by the alert Murphy.

After soaking up the pressure, McKeown burst down the left on 20 minutes before picking out new boy McCauley Snelgrove at the back post, but Walsh managed to shovel his scuffed effort for a corner-kick.

The Blues should really have been in front seconds later. This time, Matty Clarke whipped in a great ball from the left with both McDaid and Cooper just failing to get a telling touch.

But they had better luck on 33 minutes — although it was a defensive calamity that gifted the Blues the lead.

Cooper picked the pocket of the dithering Robbie Weir before cutting the ball back to Fallon, whose low shot managed to wriggle through the gloves of Murphy.

Crusaders were almost level two minutes later. Winchester’s accurate free-kick picked out defender Josh Robinson, whose powerful downward header was spectacularly pawed away to safety by the outstretched hand of Walsh.

Just before the interval, the Crues squandered another glorious chance to level when Adam Lecky’s cushioned lay-off sent McKeown into the box, but the former Inverness man blasted the ball wildly over the top.

Murphy lasted merely five minutes after the restart. McDaid latched onto a raking 30-yard pass from Mulgrew and bore down on goal, leaving the exposed goalkeeper with little option but to haul him down.

Referee Andrew Davey immediately reached for his back pocket.

It meant Baxter was forced into a reshuffle. He sacrificed ineffective striker Dean Ebbe to get the experienced Johnny Tuffey back between the posts.

Millar then wasted the 20-yard free-kick by shamefully blasting into the back row of the stand.

Crusaders attempted to come off the ropes with big Adam Lecky bursting through the middle and, having spotted Walsh off his line, tried a cheeky 40-yard chip that the back-peddling shot-stopper managed to flick over the top.

Then 21-year-old Snelgrove tried his luck with a dipping 20-yarder that again had Walsh at full stretch.

The Blues were almost out of sight with 15 minutes remaining when Cooper’s corner-kick was met by giant defender Sam Roscoe, but his header fizzed just inches over the crossbar before the dangerous Cooper flashed a shot across the face of the goal, which required merely a touch to swell the net.

Substitute Cammy Palmer then missed a total sitter with only eight minutes remaining, hoofing his shot into the night air following a clever cross from Andrew Clarke, but it wasn’t to matter as Linfield progressed.

CRUSADERS: Murphy, Robinson, Weir, Lecky, Ebbe (Tuffey 53), Winchester (Lowry 62), Thompson (Larmour 62), McKown, Snelgrove (Clarke 75), McMurray (Heatley 75), Barr.

Unused subs: Steele, Boyd.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar (A Clarke 75) , Cooper, McDaid(Vertainen 75), M Clarke, Finlayson, Fallon (Palmer 75), Mulgrew (Quinn 91).

Unused subs: Johns, McKee, Devine.

Referee: Andrew Davey.

Man of the match: Joel Cooper