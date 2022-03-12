Stephen Lowry tells Coleraine team-mates not to walk away from League Cup final with any regrets

Stephen Lowry has tasted the joy and despair of cup final day — and knows what victory this weekend would mean to Coleraine.

The veteran midfielder’s experience of the big occasion will be vital for Oran Kearney’s side in Sunday’s final.

He was part of the Bannsiders team that lost the 2012 decider against Crusaders, but has happier memories from 2020, when he scored in a 2-1 win over the same opponents. The 35-year-old also won and lost an Irish Cup final during his time at Linfield.

For Lowry, it is about having no regrets when the final whistle blows on Sunday.

“I’ve been there before — on both sides — and know what it means to win and also to lose, and also what it will take to lift the trophy,” he said.

“I know how difficult it can be to lose a final and it’s certainly not something you want to experience again.

“The one thing you want to do is to give it everything — we want to win it, but if we come up short, at least we want to say we have given it our best effort.”

Lowry accepts Coleraine are underdogs against a Cliftonville side who are unbeaten in four meetings between the sides this season, winning three of them.

The Reds are also on a seven-game winning run, and right in the mix for the league title.

However, Lowry is reluctant to give up the trophy his goal helped win in 2020 and which they have held on to after the pandemic forced last season’s competition to be scrapped.

“Cup finals are great occasions so it is a game we are really looking forward to,” he added.

“We are going there as holders so we obviously want to try and retain the trophy.

“We know it will be a difficult game against Cliftonville — we haven’t beaten them this season — but in another way, that means we have a good incentive.

“Yes, we are going there as underdogs, but it is up to us to go and prove everyone wrong.

“We can beat anyone on our day — we know that — and I’m sure Cliftonville know they are in for a difficult game as well.

“We will go there with belief and hopefully we can use it to kickstart our season again.

“It will be a great atmosphere on the day and it is fantastic for local football.

“The Coleraine fans will support us in big numbers — they have supported us well all season — and it will be a good advert for the league.

“You have two of the top sides going for a trophy and it will be a great occasion.

“As a player, you just want to make sure you are coming out on the right side of the result.”

Lowry admits Coleraine’s performances in the league have been a big let-down.

They are sixth, and lost 1-0 at Crusaders in midweek in another game where they paid for missing chances.

But he feels victory on Sunday would do a lot to rescue their campaign.

“There are only three trophies to lift in any season — for any team, if you win one of them then it is a good season,” he added.

“At the same time, from a Coleraine point of view, we are disappointed at how the season has panned out in terms of the league. We are not where we want to be.

“There is a lot at stake on Sunday, we know that as players and there is a bit of pressure on us, but that is what it is all about.”