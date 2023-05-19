Stephen Robinson set to bring Larne’s Fuad Sule to St Mirren as midfielder leaves champions

Fuad Sule has decided the time is right to move on from Larne — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Fuad Sule has left Larne amid strong interest in the midfielder from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Linfield manager David Healy is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old, however Saints boss Stephen Robinson has also been impressed with his contribution to Larne’s first Premiership title success.

Versatile defender Graham Kelly is also leaving Larne, with the duo departing at the end of their contracts.

Sule made 185 appearances for the Invermen, helping them secure promotion from the Championship before winning three County Antrim Shields, one Premiership crown and European qualification three seasons in a row.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch said: “We offered Fuad a new contract but he feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to break into professional football in Great Britain.

“I understand that and while we are disappointed to lose him, we wish him well in wherever his career takes him next.

“He played an important role in our success during his time here and became a fans’ favourite because of the way he plays the game.

“We feel his time here is also testament to our ability as a club to give players a platform to further their careers, as well as be part of the success we’re building here.”

As well as targeting Sule earlier this year, Linfield are interested in signing Larne frontman Andy Ryan.

Former Larne striker David McDaid could be the latest player to leave Ballymena United, with Crusaders keen to snap up the experienced frontman.

The Crues have continued their end of season business by handing defender Rory McKeown a new two-year contract.

Meanwhile, Coleraine Chairman and Irish FA deputy second president Colin McKendry says he has plenty of sympathy for Larne after the club will not be able to play any European competition home legs at Inver Park next season.

A Belfast Telegraph investigation found that their pitch failed to meet the required Fifa criteria.

The club said their synthetic surface failed “one element” of the Fifa Pro Standard pitch test.

It means Larne will have to play their home matches at an alternative venue, which they must nominate by June 2.

While Larne are set to make their Champions League debut this summer, McKendry’s Coleraine missed out on European qualification.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” he said. “I know the work and effort put in by everyone at Larne and the news is just so disappointing.

“You have won the League for the first time in your history and you want to play European games at your own ground.

“I hope the pitch issue can be resolved. I look at the Brandywell pitch which has been passed and then the one at Inver Park. There is no comparison but something has went wrong.

“In three years’ time the same thing could happen to us. I was gutted for Kenny (Bruce) and the team there. Some of the joy of playing in the Champions League has been taken way from them.”