Inconsistent: Glentoran have started to stutter at an inopportune time but all is not lost in their bid to clinch the Gibson Cup. Credit: INPHO/Philip Magowan

It was another eye-catching weekend at the top and bottom of the Irish Premiership with Linfield, Cliftonville and Portadown the big winners in the top flight while, in the Championship, the most unpredictable division in the UK lived up to its billing with some extraordinary results.