Sticking together and working hard can bring Ballymena rewards: David Jeffrey

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey hopes his side can build on their stunning Irish Cup semi-final win over Larne and finish their Premiership campaign with a bang.

After the highs of Friday’s against-the-odds triumph, the Sky Blues return to their League commitments tonight.

Seventh placed Glenavon are six points ahead of United and can strengthen their grip on the European play-off spot with victory at The Showgrounds.

The challenge for Jeffrey is to make sure his players keep their feet on the ground and forget about the Cup Final against Crusaders — for now.

“Our results in the League have been difficult but performances have been good,” said Jeffrey.

“We don’t get too many opportunities and you need to take them or you will be punished.

“On Friday night, we showed that we were working hard on set pieces and it was an absolutely superb header from Craig Farquhar.

“The players worked really hard and got their rewards. We showed how disciplined and hard working a team we can be.

“You have to be that way against top sides in the League. We will not get carried away but there is tremendous belief in the changing room because few people gave us a chance against Larne. The players got a little fortune but also applied themselves brilliantly. I can’t praise them enough, they have been phenonemal.

“You are always learning lessons in this game and that was the case in last year’s Cup Final. We have backed the players and they have stuck together.”