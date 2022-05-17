Striker Chris McKee set for immediate Linfield return after Rangers departure confirmed

Northern Irish striker Chris McKee is set to make an immediate return to Linfield, only this time it will be on a permanent basis after his departure from Rangers was confirmed.

The 20-year-old Carrickfergus man joined the Blues on loan in January until the end of the season and scored six goals in 16 appearances to help them to the Danske Bank Premiership title.

And after McKee confirmed on Twitter that he would be moving on from Rangers next season after his contract at Ibrox expired, it is believed Windsor Park will be his destination again.

McKee scored one of Linfield’s goals in their title-clinching win against Coleraine on the final day of the season and was a breath of fresh air in David Healy’s squad down the stretch.

The Nothern Ireland Under-21 international will hope that a return to the Danske Bank Premiership will prove to be a breath of fresh air to his career as well, with the Blues having a track record of revitalising careers.

Shayne Lavery, who is now thriving with Blackpool and Northern Ireland, came back to Linfield after his time at Everton came to an end, while Paul Smyth and Joel Cooper also went across the water following spells at Windsor Park, too.

McKee will bolster Healy’s strike options for next season alongside Christy Manzinga and Ethan Devine, while Linfield could be interested in a reunion with Jake Hastie, who also spent the second half of last season on-loan from Rangers and is believed to be nearing a permanent exit from Ibrox.