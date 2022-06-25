Striker Danny Purkis signed by Glentoran following Robbie McDaid’s departure

The 27-year-old quit Glenavon last August to rejoin Amateur League side East Belfast, having signed an agreement not to feature for any other Danske Bank Premiership side until 2024.

Larne were also previously understood to be interested in the player’s signature, but it has been confirmed on Saturday that the goal-scorer will head to Mick McDermott’s side, which will be a welcome sign for Glens fans, who have now lost Robbie McDaid to their derby rivals, Linfield.

McDaid’s dramatic transfer news was revealed on Friday, but the Omagh native’s Oval exit has been on the cards for some time.

It is understood his relationship with McDermott broke down several months ago and the player was banished from even training with the first-team squad.

He is expected to be announced as one of the club’s marquee summer signings in July.