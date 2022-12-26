Struggling Glentoran will be looking to get their season up and running against Linfield, warns Matthew Clarke

Danske Bank Premiership

Matthew Clarke says form goes out the window when Linfield and Glentoran meet

Defender Matthew Clarke believes form doesn’t mean a lot when Linfield and Glentoran clash — especially in a Boxing Day crackerjack at the BetMcLean Oval.

David Healy’s reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions are in the best possible shape approaching the Festive showdown — unbeaten in 12 games — whereas their rivals have won only one of their last eight.

The Glens have picked up merely four points from a possible 18, which has resulted in them plummeting to fifth place in the League tale.

Cliftonville piled on the agony last week, claiming a narrow (1-0) victory at Solitude— their second success over the Glens on a month.

Although the Blues are the form team, 28-year-old Clarke will not be lured into a false sense of thinking.

“They’ll look at the game as an opportunity to get back on track,” said the former Rangers man. “You know what you are going to get from the Glens, they are a quality team, they have a serious squad of players.

“They’ll be thinking it’s a game that could kick-start their season again. There is no way we’ll be taking anything for granted, not a chance.

“We know Mick (McDermott) and Windy (Paul Millar) will be wanting a reaction from the team because of recent results.

“It’s a tough one for us, but we know what to expect. We’ll prepare thoroughly as well always do regardless of the opposition and we’ll be ready for it.”

Jordan Stewart has recently returned from injury

Clarke insists things can change quickly in this League. Not so long ago, the Blues were written off after successive defeats by Glentoran and Larne — and found themselves 12 points adrift — but they have clawed their way back into contention.

“We had a good honest chat after the Larne defeat, the staff and the players,” stated Clarke. “We ironed a few things out that probably needed addressed.

“As players, we knew we hadn’t been good enough in terms of the goals we were conceding the results we were getting. We were not doing enough in games, and we took full responsibility — we were not good enough.

“Since the chat, we managed to pick up a lot more positive results. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going. So, we are in a good place going into the Boxing Day game — we are looking forward to it.

Read more Glentoran and Linfield issue plea for fans to behave during Big Two’s Boxing Day showdown

“We were written off by many, but we are now up with the rest, although we are still trailing Larne and the Reds. After that little wobble, we would have taken the position we are in at the minute, had we been offered it.

“At this stage of the year, it’s all about results rather than performance. It’s up to us now to keep the momentum going. We take one game at a time... we never become carried away with ourselves, that one thing about Linfield Football Club.

“We take it game by game and hopefully we can keep building on the results we’ve had. We are getting a few players back from again. Jordan (Stewart) hadn’t played since our European games, so it was great to see him back.

“He’s the type of player that can add that little spark or a little bit of magic. Hopefully, over the next few weeks we can get a few more back.”

Clarke believes the title race could again go to the wire, with any one of the top six clubs in with a genuine chance at this stage.

“You wouldn’t rule out any of the top six,” he added. “Any team can beat another. The League has become so competitive, and the quality has improved enormously.”