Stuart King: Carrick Rangers have been fantastic during a difficult season

Stuart King has vowed to be ‘ruthless’ in trying to push Carrick Rangers beyond the levels he has already reached.

A record-breaking campaign in which the Taylors Avenue outfit surpassed their highest top-flight points tally for the second season in-a-row has seen King prove many doubters wrong, as well as answering a lot of questions he had himself before the first ball was kicked.

The death of a close friend during last season and the loss of one of his players, Aodhan Gillen, aged just 22, a couple of weeks ago have acted as both inspiration and given a sense of what really matters while the performances of his players on the pitch has been a source of motivation when the times have been tough off it.

“We played Banbridge Town in pre-season and lost to them. I came away thinking ‘where do we go from here?’,” said King.

“Overall our quality over the course of the season has been really, really good. We have had some amazing results and it’s been a really good season for the fans.

“It’s not easy. We have done well this season on the pitch, off the pitch we’ve just buried one of our players last week. Let’s get things into perspective.

“You don’t learn how to deal with something like that on your Pro Licence.

“The lads have been fantastic. We’ve really improved the whole way through the club and I fell that we have done really, really well.

“If someone had told me at the start of the season that we’d get to 40 points I would have laughed at them. We have improved and now we’ve got to keep on improving.”

Until recently Carrick fans were preparing to check their passports as their team contended for a European play-off place. Missing out on seventh place after losing to Portadown last Saturday came with mixed emotions for King.

Having nothing to play for in the final two games of the season brought some feelings of an anti-climax, but also brought satisfaction, as well as relief, that they aren’t still fighting for their Premiership safety.

While the top six may still may some way off, it won’t stop King from making a challenge for a place with the big boys, but he does admit that there are limits to what Carrick are ultimately capable of.

“Still being in the mix for a European play-off until two games from the end of the season is a massive turnaround for the club,” said King, ahead of today’s home clash with Glenavon, who secured seventh place last week.

“When I sit back in the summer and look back on things I will be really pleased. It’s a really good season for us. It’s the highest points total we’ve ever had in the top flight and we’ve got to be really, really proud of that.

“I have the pre-season predictions and three people had us in a play-off. We have answered them. That’s motivation. My motivation is to try to be as successful as I can be and if that means being ruthless to make sure I get the best players to come to the club then I will do it.

“There is a ceiling, of course there is. We’ve the smallest supported club in the league or second smallest supported club in the league so there has to be a ceiling.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and keep fighting. Nobody is going to give us points every week. We have to keep working hard and try to get result after result after result.

“We’ve two games to go, Dungannon and Portadown have two Cup Finals, we’re sitting in eighth place and I would rather be in our position.”