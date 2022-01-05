Stuart King: I’m at Carrick Rangers to win trophies and the Irish Cup is a big opportunity for us

Stuart King says he’s relishing the opportunity to help mastermind a shock Irish Cup success with Carrick Rangers.

King got his hands on the prestigious prize during a four-and-a-half-year spell with Linfield which also included two league titles and League Cup triumphs.

The ex-Banbridge Town boss is not expected to steer Rangers to the showpiece final in May, but the former Linfield, Ballymena United and Glenavon winger isn’t interested in the doom merchants.

The 40-year-old wants to guide Carrick to what would be only their second victory after the famous 1976 triumph over Linfield — arguably the biggest shock in the history of the competition.

The first-round draw of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup has pitted Carrick against Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park on Saturday.

The Championship side may be in eighth spot in their league but they dumped Crusaders out of the County Antrim Shield earlier this season following a penalty shoot-out.

Carrick will go into the Cup tie with a spring in their step after a spirited showing in the scoreless Premiership clash against the Crues at Seaview.

“The Irish Cup is a massive trophy for me, it was the first big trophy I won when I came home,” said King.

“It’s massive for the football club. I’m here to win trophies, not just secure improvement in the league. I don’t care what anyone thinks, it’s my job to drive this club forward and reach finals.

“Of course you want to do well in the league but the Irish Cup is a big opportunity for us. It’s not going to be easy at Ballyclare. Crusaders lost up there and we will have to prepare well and compete.

“Ballinamallard got to the final recently and I can remember playing Killyleagh in the semi-finals while at Linfield before going on to win it.

“It’s a huge trophy, it can get you into Europe and raise the profile of the football club so we will give it everything.

“We played well against Crusaders and the clean sheet was encouraging.”

Carrick are boosted by the timely return of Steven Gordon but a knee injury to striker Stewart Nixon against Crusaders was a fresh setback for both the player and his club.

“It was brilliant to have Steven back,” added King, who should strengthen his squad this month.

“He showed all his class and experience against Crusaders.

“Stewart’s knee went underneath him and that’s been the story of the season.

“He was a big signing for us and it’s really frustrating he can’t get a run of games.

“Hopefully he’s not too bad and we get him back as soon as possible.

“He’s sharp, direct and has pace.

“In the last few games we have needed to be direct.”

Ballymena United, meanwhile, have agreed to release Owen McKeown during the current transfer window following a request from the player.

Winger Adam Wixted (26) has joined Warrenpoint Town.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has had spells with Drogheda, Sligo, Bray and Bohemians.