Stuart King loses out on 'life-changing' £1m on the line in Paddy Power Millionaire Chase

Banbridge Town manager Stuart King's hopes of winning £1m in the Paddy Power Millionaire Chase have been dashed.

The former Linfield winger was one of 11 punters chosen to not only win a guaranteed £10,000 but also go forward for a chance to lift the remaining £990,000 prize.

It had already been an emotional rollercoaster with the race twice postponed due to the pandemic and inclement weather and finally rescheduled for this afternoon's Imperial Chase at Sandown (2.25pm).

Stuart King had been designated Highway One O Two for today's race but with that horse declared a late non-runner, his hopes then lay with Hasanabad, who had been backed in from 25/1 to the 8/1 fifth favourite.

But it wasn't to be, the race was won by 4/1 shot Langer Dan.

"This could change my family's life," King had said on Twitter.

Last month, King told the Belfast Telegraph that he could hardly believe his luck when Paddy Power confirmed he had been drawn to take part.

"They drew me out of 250,000 other people. I thought a few of the boys at the football team were winding me up," he said.

"I was ignoring the messages and then my wife finally convinced me to answer. It was Paddy Power saying I had been drawn out, that I had won £10k and had the potential to win a million.

"I have a wife and two young kids. It would be a totally life-changing amount of money.

"We are working away, home schooling and this happening was just so surreal to add on to that.

"Even the £10,000 is a hell of a lot of money and I am so grateful. We'll get a good holiday out of that when we can, if nothing else."

It is all the more surreal because Stuart says he is not much of a gambler.

He added: "I do an occasional horse bet on a Saturday and that's the height of it. I'm a football manager and I'm missing my football and my friends big time. It is amazing something like this has come along."

In his playing days, Stuart was a winger for clubs including Linfield, Ballymena United and Glenavon.

Before that, be played across the water with Preston North End, Southend, Ross County and Queen of the South.

He was appointed manager of Banbridge Town in 2016, and led them to victory in the 2018 Bob Radcliffe Cup final. They beat Dollingstown to secure his first trophy as a manager.