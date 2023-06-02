Stuart King’s impressive work at Carrick Rangers convinced me to join club, says Albert Watson

Veteran Irish League defender Albert Watson says the work that Stuart King has done at Carrick Rangers convinced him to make the move to the Loughshore Arena.

The 37-year-old, who has played for Ballymena United, Linfield and Larne in the top flight, has signed a one-year deal with Carrick ahead of the new season.

And Watson has admitted that seeing what King – a former team-mate during their days at Ballymena – has done with the club since taking over in June 2021 has impressed him enough to make the switch from rivals Larne.

King took over at the Loughshore Arena two years ago and has brought stability to the club, leading them to eighth in the League last season in a year that included many excellent performances.

Now he can rely on the experience of Watson, who has 531 appearances in the Irish League to his name, and the former Northern Ireland Under-23 international is excited to get started.

“I am delighted to sign for Carrick. Stuart really attracted me to come and play here as I admire the job he has done, particularly with how well the team performed in the league last season,” said Watson.

"I believe that the club can continue that progression next year and I am looking forward to being part of that challenge.”

Club captain at Ballymena before he turned 20, having made his debut aged just 16, Watson spent ten years at the Showgrounds before a two-year stay at Linfield in which he won the Premiership and Irish Cup double in 2012.

A four-year spell in Canada with FC Edmonton, alongside Linfield team-mate Daryl Fordyce, would follow before a brief stint in Iceland with Reykjavik side KR preceded his return to Northern Ireland.

After a short stay back at Ballymena, Watson switched to head up the project at Larne which proved to be a great move, earning him three Co Antrim Shields and a second League title last season.

Manager King commented: “Bringing a player of Albert’s pedigree to the Club, who has been a professional, full-time footballer for the last ten years with top clubs both in Northern Ireland and abroad, is a massive signing for us.

"As a defender he is domineering and will put his head where it hurts, but he is also a leader who will be a voice in the changing room that sets standards and holds his teammates to those standards.

"I am so happy to get him on board and it is a signal of our intent to continue progressing and competing strongly in the League.”