Substitutes prove to be the difference as Glenavon end Glentoran’s undefeated League run

Danske Bank Premiership

Glenavon’s substitutes became their heroes as both Micheal Glynn and Aaron Prendergast came off the bench to make the telling contributions that ripped up Glentoran’s unbeaten league record.

Trailing to an Aidan Wilson header on the stroke of half time, which came in the middle of a very strong period for the Glens, Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton rolled the dice and came up trumps.

Glynn and Prendergast were introduced on the hour mark and within 13 minutes they had both scored to turn the game around.

It was no more than Glenavon deserved after staying in the game despite Glentoran bossing proceedings for a spell before the east Belfast men completely lost their way, conceding two goals in the League for the first time this season and suffering a first defeat of the campaign.

A failure to turn possession into chances and being unable to deal with waves attack in the second half ultimately costing the Glens top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

There was no lack of intensity, although it was something of a slow burner in terms of scoring chances.

Glenavon’s pressing tactics were preventing Glentoran from sustaining attacks and when the Lurgan Blues did have the ball they weren’t able to make any possession count in the opposition half.

It was Glentoran who grew into the game and slowly began to get a grip on things.

Possibly fed up seeing little happening up front after more than 20 minutes of play Wilson tried to test Rory Brown with a shot from all of 35 yards, which was well off target.

The Glens did find the target just before the half hour mark —and the net — although the celebrations from the large travelling support after Danny Purkis got on the end of Hrvoje Plum’s free kick were cut short by a linesman’s flag.

Gradually Glentoran were beginning to exert more and more pressure and a great cross-field ball from Paddy McClean went straight to the feet of Shea McCartan, sending him away on the right and only a well timed intervention from Sean Ward in the six-yard box snuffed out potential danger.

Glenavon did threaten when Eoin Bradley broke on the left, but his cross was too high for Josh Doyle to connect with, summing up how things were going for them in the final third.

A coming together between Glenavon defender Calum Birney and McMenamin brought penalty shouts from the Glens, but referee Evan Boyce actually awarded a free kick

The breakthrough that Glentoran had been threatening finally came right on the brink of half time — and when it came it was so simple.

McMenamin sent a corner in from the right and Wilson rose completely unchallenged to power home a header from inside the six yard box, with the whistle sounding just as Glenavon restarted the game.

Purkis had the ball in the net against three minutes into the second half, finishing a great move as McMenamin linked the play with Burns, but again he was flagged offside and a five minutes later he was close again, but his header from a right-wing cross didn’t have enough power to test Brown.

Those missed opportunities seemed to affect Glentoran as the fire that they had for a 30 minutes spell went out and it was Glenavon’s turn to get on top.

A wonderful lay back by Matthew Snoddy set up Peter Campbell for a shot that was blocked before they equalised in the 68th minute.

Conor Kerr sent in a cross from the right that caused havoc in the Glentoran defence and Glynn, who was only on the pitch eight minutes, burst in from the opposite side and headed home at the far post.

Suddenly it was all Glenavon. They had penalty claims waved away when Prendergast went down inside the box, but it would have been a soft award.

Prendergast only had to a couple more minutes to have his say, with Glynn heavily involved again too as Glenavon turned the game on its head five minutes after the equaliser.

It was Glynn who struck a powerful shot that Aaron McCarey couldn’t hold after Eoin Bradley’s cross was only partially cleared and Prendergast reacted quickest to net the rebound from just a few yards out.

Glentoran turned to their bench, introducing Ally Roy, but other than a few crosses from deep that Brown coped with comfortably they didn’t offer enough to look like levelling a game that they will look back on with regret, having failed to really make their dominance tell earlier in the night.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney (Doyle 51 mins), Ward, Wallace, McCloskey (Prendergast 60 mins), Baird, Snoddy, Campbell, J Doyle (Glynn 60 mins), Bradley. Unused subs: O’Connor, Scannell, Doran, Garrett.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, Wilson, McClean, Burns (J Donnelly 60 mins), Plum (Devlin 60 mins), Singleton (Kane 82 mins), McCartan, McMenamin, Purkis, R Donnelly (Roy 76 minis. Unused subs: Webber, McCullough, Murray.

Referee: Ben McMaster.

Man of the match: Issac Baird

Match rating: 8/10