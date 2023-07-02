Summer football will give our teams a better shot at Euro joy, says Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

Larne boss says Premiership sides may struggle against fitter opponents

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has insisted that Irish League sides are going into tough European battles at a “massive disadvantage” due to being out of season.

Lynch, a strong advocate for summer football, feels the Premiership’s continental hopefuls are swimming against the tide as they aim to make the lucrative group stages. The European ties swing into action this month with Larne facing HJK Helsinki in their Champions League qualifier.

In the Europa Conference League, Crusaders were drawn against another Finnish side, FC Haka, while Glentoran will tackle Maltese outfit Gzira United and Linfield will take on FK Vllaznia of Albania.

Lynch’s comments come after NI Football League Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor told Sunday Life Sport he believes Irish League football should be played through the summer months.

Lawlor stated publicly for the first time his support for a summer switch and believes a vote on the issue will be held in the near future.

The Larne chief, who watched his side lose 2-0 to Crusaders in Saturday’s Charity Shield, says Northern Ireland sides will continue to struggle in Europe.

“I think it’s a massive, massive disadvantage for our clubs, especially if you play against teams from the Scandanavian leagues who are 15 or 16 games into their season,” argued Lynch.

“By the time we play HJK, they will be 18 games into their season.

“It’s difficult enough coming back to play competitive games in Europe but what makes it more difficult is when they have that advantage of having played 18 games.

“I’m not going to try to make excuses before a ball is kicked but I feel it’s something we need to address and look at as a league.

“European football is where the finances are whether we like it or not and it’s how we can bring the league forward with an improved coefficient and a more full-time league.

“If we can be on a level playing field, it will give ourselves more of a chance. I think the only way we can achieve that is with a summer season.”

Irish League sides are in pre-season mode, playing catch up with regard to fitness and match sharpness.

And Lynch feels his side’s disappointing 1-0 loss over two legs to Gibraltarian side St Joseph’s a year ago may not have happened had his team been well into their league campaign.

“I have been watching HJK and they look like they are 18 games into their season,” added Lynch.

“You cast your mind back to this time last year when we played St Joseph’s and you think where we were 12 or 13 games in in our own league campaign. Who knows, but I don’t feel we would have found ourselves in the position that we did.”

Ever since the League of Ireland switched to a summer season in 2003, there have been calls for the game north of the border follow suit.

But there has never been a vote on moving away from the traditional August-to-May schedule.

NIFL chief Lawlor told Sunday Life Sport: “I think this is the first time I’ve said this publicly but, yes, I’m in favour of a change to our season. I’m not in favour of the full League of Ireland model that runs from March to November, but there is room for some sort of change.

“We need to analyse it, we need to consult with our member clubs and we need to have an open debate.”

Lynch, whose side tabled a £125,000 bid with add ons for Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin, says he’s not aware of any transfer movement regarding striker Lee Bonis.

“There’s nothing official,” he said. “You get rumours and speculation but that’s all it is. Lee knows where we are with it and there have been no official offers. Our job and Lee’s job is to get on with the business ahead.”

On his side’s poor performance against Crusaders, the former Glentoran coach added: “We will need to be much better. One swallow doesn’t make a summer but we weren’t where we should have been and that is hugely frustrating and hugely disappointing.

“You can’t fault this team with the work and commitment they have put in but for whatever reason it wasn’t there on Saturday.

“Neither the scoreline nor the performance was good. The bottom line is it wasn’t good enough.

“I think there was a lack of hunger and desire, fight and drive, all those things you would associate with the Larne team last season.

“When you don’t have that against a team like Crusaders that’s what happens.”