Sunderland ready to pounce for prodigy Trai Hume, with Linfield resigned to losing him in January

Trai Hume is set to leave Linfield and head across the water in January. Credit: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Sunderland are planning to step up their interest in Linfield defender Trai Hume, who is set to leave the Blues next month.

Fellow League One outfit Lincoln City have already tabled a bid for the highly-rated Northern Ireland Under-21 international but now face a battle to sign the 19-year-old right-back with the Black Cats primed to make their move.

Burnley and Ipswich Town have also shown interest in Hume, who created Linfield’s goal for Christy Manzinga in Tuesday night’s vital 1-0 victory over Ballymena having previously made a wonderful clearance off the line.

One man who it is believed has already exited Windsor Park is striker Matt Green. The 34-year-old former Birmingham and Grimsby player joined the club in August with his best moment for the Blues coming in September when he scored in a 3-0 victory at Glentoran. It is understood Linfield will make a statement about Green’s departure.

With Billy Chadwick picking up a serious injury while on loan at Linfield from Hull City and Green moving on, Linfield will delve into the transfer market for strikers in January.

On Tuesday, Manzinga limped off after scoring the decisive goal versus Ballymena — his 17th of the season.

“Christy wasn’t feeling 100% going into the game but if you have determination, guts and a big heart at times that can see you through and I said that to him when he came off,” said Linfield boss David Healy.

“He is an important player for us and I’m delighted how well he is doing.

“He has all the tools and we will try and get even more out of him.”

Linfield defender Conor Pepper has extended his contract for a further two years beyond the current season.