Super-subs Robbie McDaid and Joel Cooper combine to save day for Linfield

David Healy had to turn to his star-studded bench to overcome Championship club Dundela at a sodden Wilgar Park.

Robbie McDaid scored Linfield’s 75th-minute winner in this BetMcLean League Cup tie after some fine work down the left flank by fellow sub Joel Cooper. Both men were introduced just two minutes before the goal.

It proved to be the decisive moment in this keenly contested Cup clash.

For Dundela, this was always going to be a night to remember regardless of the outcome.

Down the years, it has not always been possible for Wilgar Park — Dundela’s humble home which is cut into the Belmont Road’s back streets — to host the Irish League’s biggest clubs in Cup competitions.

But the venue now boasts floodlights and two new seated stands, named after two men who played a key role in the club’s development: Mervyn Bell and Sir William Hastings.

No doubt both the highly-regarded football manager and the famous hotelier would be delighted to see their beloved Dundela go toe-to-toe with the mighty Linfield at the ground colloquially known as the Hen Run.

On the pitch, Dundela have also made great strides. Under the stewardship of Niall Currie, the Duns are now a force to be reckoned with in the Lough 41 Championship. In the last round of the League Cup, Crusaders came unstuck at the east Belfast ground.

Once again, Currie’s men held their own against elite-level opposition even though it was the Blues that progressed.

The first shot on target arrived in the 11th minute when Ethan Devine struck a dipping volley from just outside the area. Despite the slippy conditions, Duns keeper Neil Shields held the shot.

At the other end, a quick Dundela counterpress saw Lee Chapman have a dig at goal from 20 yards. David Walsh got down low to hold the shot.

On the half-hour mark, two Irish League old hands combined to give the Blues a scare. A right-flank Tony Kane free-kick was headed just over by Jay Magee.

As the clocked ticked towards half-time, the Championship team looked the more likely to score with a laboured Linfield struggling to find their men in the final third. Eetu Vertainen did hit the target, but his low effort was swallowed up by Shields.

There’s no doubt Currie was the happier of the two managers at the break. The Dundela groundsman also had plenty to be pleased with — the Wilgar Park pitch withstood the relentless Belfast rain.

However, the Blues turned the screw in the second half.

On the hour mark, Chris McKee fired just wide from a tight angle.

Skipper for the night Niall Quinn should have done better in the 63rd minute, but he didn’t get enough power on his 10-yard effort, allowing Shields to make a save.

Dundela’s best chance of the half arrived in the 68th minute. Sub Benny Igiehon stung the palms of Walsh with a powerful drive across goal.

The decisive goal arrived in the 75th minute, with two of Healy’s substitutes making an instant impact.

Cooper sprinted down the left flank before cutting the ball back from the byline. McDaid poked the deflected cross into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Dundela almost equalised deep in stoppage time, but Kane’s thunderous half-volley was pushed clear by the alert Walsh, who spared us another half an hour of football.

Dundela: Shields, Kane, McKay, Magee, Rodgers, Kerr, Bonnes (McCawl 54), Chapman, Fyfe, Annett (Igiehon 60), Fearon (Beattie 60)

Subs not used: McGovern, McMaster, Dinu, Faulkner

Linfield: Walsh, Finlayson, Newberry, Roscoe, Quinn, Millar, Shields (Fallon 57), Palmer (McClean 87), Vertainen (A Clarke 57), Devine (McDaid 73), McKee (Cooper 73)

Subs not used: Johns, Pepper

Referee: Chris Morrison

Man of the match: Jay Magee

Match rating: 5/10