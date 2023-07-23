SuperCupNI: All the fixtures, venues and kick-off times ahead of world famous youth tournament

New West Ham recruit Sean Moore shone for Co Antrim during the 2022 SuperCupNI before exploding onto the scene with Cliftonville

The SuperCupNI brings the top global talent from home and abroad together on the North Coast every summer

The SuperCupNI is back this week as 64 teams from around the world descend upon the north coast to battle it out for glory across six different sections.

In the past, many future stars have competed at the SuperCupNI before going on to have sensational careers, such as Steven Davis, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sergio Busquets and Wayne Rooney.

Could we be set to see the next generation of stars from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Rangers and Valencia at this year’s tournament, as well as future stars of the Northern Ireland team?

Here’s where you can watch all the action this week as well as kick-off times at several venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough...

MINOR SECTION

Monday 24th

11:00: Glenavon v Coleraine, Parker Avenue, Portrush

11:00: Dungannon United Youth v Larne, Broughshane

11:00: Glentoran v Loughgall, Clough

11:00: IDA Bermuda v Belvedere, The Heights, Coleraine

11:00: Portstewart v Kilmarnock, Castlerock

11:00: Ballymena United v Surf Select, Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00: Finn Harps v Celtic, Seahaven, Portstewart

12:00: Linfield v Warrenpoint, Anderson Park, Coleraine

Tuesday 25th

11:00: Linfield v IDA Bermuda, Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00: Glenavon v Portstewart, The Heights, Coleraine

11:00, Dungannon United Youth v Ballymena, The Warren, Portstewart

11:00: Glentoran v Finn Harps, Castlerock

11:00: Warrenpoint Town v Belvedere, Parker Avenue, Portrush

11:00: Coleraine v Kilmarnock, Broughshane

11:00: Larne v Surf Select, Clough

12:30: Loughgall v Celtic, Anderson Park, Coleraine

Wednesday 26th

11:00: Linfield v Belvedere, Clough

11:00: Glenavon v Kilmarnock, Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00: Dungannon Utd Youth v Surf Select, Castlerock

11:00: Glentoran v Celtic, Coleraine Showgrounds

11:00: Warrenpoint Town v IDA Bermuda, The Warren Portstewart

11:00: Larne v Ballymena, The Heights, Coleraine

11:00: Loughgall v Finn Harps, Broughshane

12:30: Coleraine v Portstewart, Anderson Park, Coleraine

BOYS JUNIOR SECTION

Monday 24th

15:00, Co Fermanagh v St Mirren, Parker Avenue, Portrush

15:00: Donegal Schools v Rangers, Coleraine Showgrounds

15:00: Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic, The Warren, Portstewart

15:30: Co Armagh v Co Londonderry, Castlerock

16:00: Co Down v Co Tyrone, Anderson Park, Coleraine

16:00: Co Antrim v Kilmarnock, Chimney Corner, Antrim

16:00: FC America v Stevenage, The Heights

16:00: Prospects2Pro Academy v West Ham United, Riada Stadium

Tuesday 25th

13:00: Co Antrim v Donegal Schools, Scroggy Road, Limavady

14:00: Co Fermanagh v Plymouth Argyle, Chimney Corner, Antrim

15:00: Co Armagh v FC America, The Warren, Portstewart

15:00: Co Down v Prospects2Pro Academy, The Heights, Coleraine

15:00: Co Londonderry v Stevenage, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

15:00: St Mirren v Charlton Athletic, Castlerock

16:00: Kilmarnock v Rangers, Scroggy Road, Limavady

16:30: Co Tyrone v West Ham United, Anderson Park, Coleraine

Wednesday 26th

14:00: Co Down v West Ham United, Scroggy Road, Limavady

15:00: Co Armagh v Stevenage, The Warren, Portstewart

15:00: Co Antrim v Rangers, Riada Stadium

15:00: Co Londonderry v FC America, Castlerock

15:00: Co Tyrone v Prospects2Pro Acad, Broughshane

15:00: Kilmarnock v Donegal Schools, The Heights, Coleraine

15:00: St Mirren v Plymouth Argyle, Parker Avenue, Portrush

16:00: Co Fermanagh v Charlton Athletic, Clough

GIRLS JUNIOR SECTION

Monday 24th

13:30: USSSA Select v Ballyclare, Monkstown

13:30: FC America v Linfield, The Diamond

13:30: Surf Select v Crusaders, Mossley

Tuesday 25th

13:30: Linfield v Ballyclare, Mossley

13:30, Crusaders v FC America, The Diamond

13:30, Surf Select v USSSA Select, Monkstown

Wednesday 26th

13:30: Crusaders v Ballyclare, Mossley

13:30: Linfield v USSSA Select, Monkstown

13:30, FC America v Surf Select, The Diamond

BOYS PREMIER SECTION

Monday 24th

15:00: Dundalk SL v Manchester United, Scroggy Road, Limavady

16:00: Northeast Rush v Newcastle United, Clough

19:00: Co Antrim v Co Tyrone, Broughshane

19:00: Co Down v Tigres Monterrey, Limavady Showgrounds

19:00: Co Armagh v Co Londonderry, Seahaven, Portstewart

19:00: Co Fermanagh v Ichifuna, The Heights, Coleraine

19:00: Surf Select v Brighton & Hove Albion, Chimney Corner, Antrim

19:30: St Kevins v Rangers, Riada Stadium

Tuesday 25th

16:00: Tigres Monterray v Brighton & Hove Albion, Coleraine Showgrounds

17:30: Co Fermanagh v Dundalk SL, Chimney Corner, Antrim

19:00: Co Down v Surf Select, Seahaven, Portstewart

19:00: Co Armagh v St Kevins FC, Broughshane

19:00: Co Tyrone v Newcastle United, The Heights, Coleraine

19:00: Co Londonderry v Rangers, Limavady Showgrounds

19:00: Ichifuna v Manchester United, Riada Stadium

19:30: Co Antrim v Northeast Rush, Coleraine Showgrounds

Wednesday 26th

15:00: Co Fermanagh v Manchester United, Coleraine Showgrounds

16:00: Co Armagh v Rangers, Anderson Park, Coleraine

18:30: Co Down v Brighton & Hove Albion, Parker Avenue, Portrush

18:30: Co Tyrone v Northeast Rush, Broughshane

18:30: Ichifuna v Dundalk SL, Castlerock

19:00: Co Antrim v Newcastle United, Seahaven, Portstewart

19:00: Tigres Monterray v Surf Select, Limavady Showgrounds

19:00: Co Londonderry v St Kevins FC, The Heights, Coleraine

GIRLS PREMIER SECTION

Monday 24th

16.30: Northern Ireland v Shamrock Rovers, The Diamond

16:30: Surf Select v Shelbourne, Mossley

16:30: Northeast Rush v Rangers, Monkstown

Tuesday 25th

16:30: Northern Ireland v Northeast Rush, Monsktown

16:30: Surf Select v Shamrock Rovers, The Diamond

16:30: Shelbourne v Rangers, Mossley

Wednesday 26th

16:30: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Monkstown

16:30: Northeast Rush v Surf Select, Mossley

19:00: Northern Ireland v Rangers, Dixon Park

BOYS ELITE

Monday 24th

19:45: Liverpool v Valencia, Ballymena Showgrounds

19:45, Manchester United v Hertha Berlin, Coleraine Showgrounds

Wednesday 26th

19:45, Manchester United v Liverpool, Coleraine Showgrounds

19:45: Hertha Berlin v Valencia, Ballymena Showgrounds

Friday 28th

20:00, Liverpool v Hertha Berlin, Coleraine Showgrounds

20:00: Manchester United v Valencia, Ballymena Showgrounds