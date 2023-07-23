SuperCupNI: All the fixtures, venues and kick-off times ahead of world famous youth tournament
The SuperCupNI is back this week as 64 teams from around the world descend upon the north coast to battle it out for glory across six different sections.
In the past, many future stars have competed at the SuperCupNI before going on to have sensational careers, such as Steven Davis, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sergio Busquets and Wayne Rooney.
Could we be set to see the next generation of stars from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Rangers and Valencia at this year’s tournament, as well as future stars of the Northern Ireland team?
Here’s where you can watch all the action this week as well as kick-off times at several venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough...
MINOR SECTION
Monday 24th
11:00: Glenavon v Coleraine, Parker Avenue, Portrush
11:00: Dungannon United Youth v Larne, Broughshane
11:00: Glentoran v Loughgall, Clough
11:00: IDA Bermuda v Belvedere, The Heights, Coleraine
11:00: Portstewart v Kilmarnock, Castlerock
11:00: Ballymena United v Surf Select, Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00: Finn Harps v Celtic, Seahaven, Portstewart
12:00: Linfield v Warrenpoint, Anderson Park, Coleraine
Tuesday 25th
11:00: Linfield v IDA Bermuda, Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00: Glenavon v Portstewart, The Heights, Coleraine
11:00, Dungannon United Youth v Ballymena, The Warren, Portstewart
11:00: Glentoran v Finn Harps, Castlerock
11:00: Warrenpoint Town v Belvedere, Parker Avenue, Portrush
11:00: Coleraine v Kilmarnock, Broughshane
11:00: Larne v Surf Select, Clough
12:30: Loughgall v Celtic, Anderson Park, Coleraine
Wednesday 26th
11:00: Linfield v Belvedere, Clough
11:00: Glenavon v Kilmarnock, Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00: Dungannon Utd Youth v Surf Select, Castlerock
11:00: Glentoran v Celtic, Coleraine Showgrounds
11:00: Warrenpoint Town v IDA Bermuda, The Warren Portstewart
11:00: Larne v Ballymena, The Heights, Coleraine
11:00: Loughgall v Finn Harps, Broughshane
12:30: Coleraine v Portstewart, Anderson Park, Coleraine
BOYS JUNIOR SECTION
Monday 24th
15:00, Co Fermanagh v St Mirren, Parker Avenue, Portrush
15:00: Donegal Schools v Rangers, Coleraine Showgrounds
15:00: Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic, The Warren, Portstewart
15:30: Co Armagh v Co Londonderry, Castlerock
16:00: Co Down v Co Tyrone, Anderson Park, Coleraine
16:00: Co Antrim v Kilmarnock, Chimney Corner, Antrim
16:00: FC America v Stevenage, The Heights
16:00: Prospects2Pro Academy v West Ham United, Riada Stadium
Tuesday 25th
13:00: Co Antrim v Donegal Schools, Scroggy Road, Limavady
14:00: Co Fermanagh v Plymouth Argyle, Chimney Corner, Antrim
15:00: Co Armagh v FC America, The Warren, Portstewart
15:00: Co Down v Prospects2Pro Academy, The Heights, Coleraine
15:00: Co Londonderry v Stevenage, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
15:00: St Mirren v Charlton Athletic, Castlerock
16:00: Kilmarnock v Rangers, Scroggy Road, Limavady
16:30: Co Tyrone v West Ham United, Anderson Park, Coleraine
Wednesday 26th
14:00: Co Down v West Ham United, Scroggy Road, Limavady
15:00: Co Armagh v Stevenage, The Warren, Portstewart
15:00: Co Antrim v Rangers, Riada Stadium
15:00: Co Londonderry v FC America, Castlerock
15:00: Co Tyrone v Prospects2Pro Acad, Broughshane
15:00: Kilmarnock v Donegal Schools, The Heights, Coleraine
15:00: St Mirren v Plymouth Argyle, Parker Avenue, Portrush
16:00: Co Fermanagh v Charlton Athletic, Clough
GIRLS JUNIOR SECTION
Monday 24th
13:30: USSSA Select v Ballyclare, Monkstown
13:30: FC America v Linfield, The Diamond
13:30: Surf Select v Crusaders, Mossley
Tuesday 25th
13:30: Linfield v Ballyclare, Mossley
13:30, Crusaders v FC America, The Diamond
13:30, Surf Select v USSSA Select, Monkstown
Wednesday 26th
13:30: Crusaders v Ballyclare, Mossley
13:30: Linfield v USSSA Select, Monkstown
13:30, FC America v Surf Select, The Diamond
BOYS PREMIER SECTION
Monday 24th
15:00: Dundalk SL v Manchester United, Scroggy Road, Limavady
16:00: Northeast Rush v Newcastle United, Clough
19:00: Co Antrim v Co Tyrone, Broughshane
19:00: Co Down v Tigres Monterrey, Limavady Showgrounds
19:00: Co Armagh v Co Londonderry, Seahaven, Portstewart
19:00: Co Fermanagh v Ichifuna, The Heights, Coleraine
19:00: Surf Select v Brighton & Hove Albion, Chimney Corner, Antrim
19:30: St Kevins v Rangers, Riada Stadium
Tuesday 25th
16:00: Tigres Monterray v Brighton & Hove Albion, Coleraine Showgrounds
17:30: Co Fermanagh v Dundalk SL, Chimney Corner, Antrim
19:00: Co Down v Surf Select, Seahaven, Portstewart
19:00: Co Armagh v St Kevins FC, Broughshane
19:00: Co Tyrone v Newcastle United, The Heights, Coleraine
19:00: Co Londonderry v Rangers, Limavady Showgrounds
19:00: Ichifuna v Manchester United, Riada Stadium
19:30: Co Antrim v Northeast Rush, Coleraine Showgrounds
Wednesday 26th
15:00: Co Fermanagh v Manchester United, Coleraine Showgrounds
16:00: Co Armagh v Rangers, Anderson Park, Coleraine
18:30: Co Down v Brighton & Hove Albion, Parker Avenue, Portrush
18:30: Co Tyrone v Northeast Rush, Broughshane
18:30: Ichifuna v Dundalk SL, Castlerock
19:00: Co Antrim v Newcastle United, Seahaven, Portstewart
19:00: Tigres Monterray v Surf Select, Limavady Showgrounds
19:00: Co Londonderry v St Kevins FC, The Heights, Coleraine
GIRLS PREMIER SECTION
Monday 24th
16.30: Northern Ireland v Shamrock Rovers, The Diamond
16:30: Surf Select v Shelbourne, Mossley
16:30: Northeast Rush v Rangers, Monkstown
Tuesday 25th
16:30: Northern Ireland v Northeast Rush, Monsktown
16:30: Surf Select v Shamrock Rovers, The Diamond
16:30: Shelbourne v Rangers, Mossley
Wednesday 26th
16:30: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Monkstown
16:30: Northeast Rush v Surf Select, Mossley
19:00: Northern Ireland v Rangers, Dixon Park
BOYS ELITE
Monday 24th
19:45: Liverpool v Valencia, Ballymena Showgrounds
19:45, Manchester United v Hertha Berlin, Coleraine Showgrounds
Wednesday 26th
19:45, Manchester United v Liverpool, Coleraine Showgrounds
19:45: Hertha Berlin v Valencia, Ballymena Showgrounds
Friday 28th
20:00, Liverpool v Hertha Berlin, Coleraine Showgrounds
20:00: Manchester United v Valencia, Ballymena Showgrounds