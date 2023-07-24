SuperCupNI: Linfield prevent a States clean sweep with win over FC America in Girls Section

Lauren Morrison celebrates after scoring from the spot to put Linfield Women 2-0 up

Linfield prevented an American clean sweep as they defeated newcomers FC America at the Diamond in Rathcoole.

Goals from Grace Campbell and Lauren Morrison saw the Windsor Park side take victory.

In the other games of the opening day, USSSA started their tournament in style with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades.

Surf Select hit Crusaders for six at Mossley, with Alexa Barajas staking an early claim for the golden boot award with a hat-trick against the Shore Road side.

In the Premier Section, the Northern Ireland Under-16 national side had to pull out all the stops to defeat late entrants Shamrock Rovers. The Dubliners were 1-0 up at the internal thanks to a Della Cowper-Gray goal, but four goals after the interval from Gracie Conway (2), Anastasija Stanyte and Lucy Kelly saw them start with all three points.

Surf Select capped off an impressive day for the American visitors as they secured a 4-1 win over Shelbourne, while over in Monkstown, Rangers were made to work hard for their win against Northeast Rush, Jess Linden scoring the only goal.