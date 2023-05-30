SuperCupNI release Minor section fixtures as defending champions gear up for Irish League opponents
The fixtures for the Minor section of this year’s SuperCupNI have been released, with defending champions Surf Select taking on Ballymena United in their opening game.
The American side won the tournament last year but will face stern opposition in their title defence in youth teams from two more Irish League sides in Larne and Dungannon Swifts.
The Minor section will get under way on Monday July 24, a day after the competition is launched when the teams parade through Coleraine, followed by a Welcome Ceremony at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
The Finals will be played on Friday July 28, with every game played in the borough councils of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim, and Antrim and Newtownabbey.
Fixtures for the Premier and Junior sections of the SuperCupNI, which this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary, will be released over the next few weeks.
Monday July 24
11:00: Glenavon v Coleraine; Parker Avenue, Portrush
11:00: Dungannon Utd Yth v Larne; Broughshane
11:00: Glentoran v Loughgall; Clough
11:00: IDA Bermuda v Belvedere; The Heights, Coleraine
11:00: Portstewart v Kilmarnock; Castlerock
11:00: Ballymena Utd v Surf Select; Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00: Finn Harps v Celtic; Seahaven, Portstewart
12:00: Linfield v Warrenpoint; Anderson Park, Coleraine
Tuesday July 25
11:00: Linfield v IDA Bermuda; Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00: Glenavon v Portstewart; The Heights, Coleraine
11:00: Dungannon Utd Yth v Ballymena; The Warren, Portstewart
11:00: Glentoran v Finn Harps; Castlerock
11:00: Warrenpoint Town v Belvedere; Parker Avenue, Portrush
11:00: Coleraine v Kilmarnock; Broughshane
11:00: Larne v Surf Select; Clough
12:30: Loughgall v Celtic; Anderson Pk, Coleraine
Wednesday July 26
11:00: Linfield v Belvedere; Clough
11:00: Glenavon v Kilmarnock; Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00: Dungannon Utd Yth v Surf Select; Castlerock
11:00: Glentoran v Celtic; Coleraine Showgrounds
11:00: Warrenpoint Town v IDA Bermuda; The Warren, Portstewart
11:00: Larne v Ballymena; The Heights, Coleraine
11:00: Loughgall v Finn Harps; Broughshane
12:30: Coleraine v Portstewart; Anderson Park, Coleraine