SuperCupNI release Minor section fixtures as defending champions gear up for Irish League opponents

USA side Surf Select celebrate their success in the Minor section of last year's SuperCupNI

The fixtures for the Minor section of this year’s SuperCupNI have been released, with defending champions Surf Select taking on Ballymena United in their opening game.

The American side won the tournament last year but will face stern opposition in their title defence in youth teams from two more Irish League sides in Larne and Dungannon Swifts.

The Minor section will get under way on Monday July 24, a day after the competition is launched when the teams parade through Coleraine, followed by a Welcome Ceremony at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The Finals will be played on Friday July 28, with every game played in the borough councils of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim, and Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Fixtures for the Premier and Junior sections of the SuperCupNI, which this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary, will be released over the next few weeks.

Monday July 24

11:00: Glenavon v Coleraine; Parker Avenue, Portrush

11:00: Dungannon Utd Yth v Larne; Broughshane

11:00: Glentoran v Loughgall; Clough

11:00: IDA Bermuda v Belvedere; The Heights, Coleraine

11:00: Portstewart v Kilmarnock; Castlerock

11:00: Ballymena Utd v Surf Select; Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00: Finn Harps v Celtic; Seahaven, Portstewart

12:00: Linfield v Warrenpoint; Anderson Park, Coleraine

Tuesday July 25

11:00: Linfield v IDA Bermuda; Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00: Glenavon v Portstewart; The Heights, Coleraine

11:00: Dungannon Utd Yth v Ballymena; The Warren, Portstewart

11:00: Glentoran v Finn Harps; Castlerock

11:00: Warrenpoint Town v Belvedere; Parker Avenue, Portrush

11:00: Coleraine v Kilmarnock; Broughshane

11:00: Larne v Surf Select; Clough

12:30: Loughgall v Celtic; Anderson Pk, Coleraine

Wednesday July 26

11:00: Linfield v Belvedere; Clough

11:00: Glenavon v Kilmarnock; Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00: Dungannon Utd Yth v Surf Select; Castlerock

11:00: Glentoran v Celtic; Coleraine Showgrounds

11:00: Warrenpoint Town v IDA Bermuda; The Warren, Portstewart

11:00: Larne v Ballymena; The Heights, Coleraine

11:00: Loughgall v Finn Harps; Broughshane

12:30: Coleraine v Portstewart; Anderson Park, Coleraine