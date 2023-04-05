Superstitious Gary Hamilton in no rush to strip Matthew Fitzpatrick of captaincy

Glenavon's run of form has put Gary Hamilton's side on course for a European play-off place — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Crafty Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton insists striker Matthew Fitzpatrick will remain as captain — if the team keep on winning.

The Lurgan Blues extended their unbeaten run to five games against Ballymena United at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night with a victory that hardened their ambitions of nailing down a seventh-place finish in the Danske Bank Premiership.

It was Fitzpatrick who bagged the crucial first-half winner, nipping in to finish off a superb delivery from teenager Isaac Baird with the flick of his head.

A slot in the end-of-season European play-offs is now high on the agenda of Hamilton and his boys — and, on current form, they will take some stopping.

Four wins and a draw, which included taking four from a possible six points off Glentoran at the Oval, have catapulted Glenavon into pole position with Stuart King’s Carrick Rangers their biggest threat, four points behind.

Happy Hamilton believes Fitzpatrick — who has bagged 16 goals so far — has been instrumental in his team’s winning streak.

“He has been playing up front on his own over the last few games, but he’s led the line brilliantly,” purred Hamilton.

“I gave him the captain’s armband when Danny Wallace was out suspended. Me, being superstitious, didn’t want to take it off him because we haven’t lost since he’s got it.

“He has taken on the role very well. He has relished the extra responsibility. They are two good mates, and they travel together, so there is a fair bit of banter between them. Fitzy is unbeaten as skipper, so hopefully, he can keep that going.”

Former Northern Ireland international Hamilton is taking nothing for granted going into the final five games of the campaign, starting with Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park on Friday night.

“I don’t know about a two-horse race, but we now have a good advantage over Ballymena,” he went on. “Carrick have had a really good season, and they are still in there, so it will be difficult.

“We just have to look after our results. The onus is on us to win enough games to get us over the line — that’s all that matters.

“We are in a nice little run at the minute, four wins and a draw are no mean feat in this League, especially when two of those games were away at Glentoran. We’ve only conceded one goal, which is great.

“I thought we had a really solid first-half at Ballymena and we deservedly went in in front — it was a great finish by Fitzy.

“They threw everything at us after that, but our goalkeeper Rory Brown and the back four were excellent, they stood tall.

“It now puts a bit of a gap between us and Ballymena United in the race for the race for a seventh-place finish with games now being rapidly ticked off.

“It was another win and another clean sheet, so we have to be happy.”