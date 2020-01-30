Supporters warned of counterfeit tickets ahead of Glentoran's Irish Cup clash at Queen's University

Glentoran and Queen's University supporters have been warned about potential counterfeit tickets in circulation for Saturday's Sadlier's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup tie.

Just 370 fans, including only 100 Glentoran supporters, will pack out the Dub for Saturday's sixth round match as Championship Queen's look to repeat their shock win over Linfield by dumping out the Blues' Big Two rivals.

With the Glens attracting an average of over 2,000 supporters to their own home games this season, fans still on the search for tickets have been warned about purchasing through unofficial channels.

"The club has been informed that there have been reports of counterfeit tickets available for our Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup tie at the Dub on Saturday," read a Glentoran club statement.

"As a result, Queen's University FC have asked that each of the 100 Glentoran supporters who were successful in the draw for tickets please report to the reception at the Dub when they arrive, to show their season ticket as well as their match ticket.

"No one will be able to gain entry without proof of identification."

The game will kick-off at 1.30pm.