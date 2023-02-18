Swifts land major blow on relegation rivals Newry

Newry city 0 Dungannon Swifts 2

Struggling Newry slid closer to the drop zone as Dungannon claimed a massive win in this crucial relegation clash.

Goals from Marc Walsh and James Knowles gave the Swifts a deserved victory.

They had trailed Darren Mullen’s side by 11 points in mid-November, but a rapid change in both teams’ fortunes has seen that gap vanish.

Now, just goal difference is keeping Newry above the relegation places.

Mullen must wonder where the next league win is coming from.

The night started badly for Newry when they lost goalkeeper Steven Maguire to injury in the warm-up.

And it got worse as the Swifts edged in front in the 42nd minute from a well-worked move.

Gerardo Bruna picked up a loose clearance and slipped it to Michael O’Connor, who in turn found Walsh who scored with a first-time left-foot finish.

Newry had created the best chance of the first half when Daniel Hughes played a great ball to find James Teelan, but his shot spun wide of the back post.

In horrible conditions, Newry went close to levelling in the 57th minute when John McGovern’s dipping shot was tipped over by goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Straight away the Swifts capitalised, breaking with Jordan Jenkins finding Walsh, who was fouled by Dale Montgomery to result in a penalty. Knowles stepped up and confidently swept home.

Sub Joe McCready hit the post in stoppage time for Dungannon.

NEWRY CITY: Brady, Montgomery, D King, McGivern, N Healy, Donnelly, Scullion, Moan (Sloan 54), McGovern (B Healy 86), Teelan (Adeyemo 60), Hughes (Carville 60).

Subs not used: Martin, Lusty.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, McGinty, Animasahun, Ruddy (Curry 90), Knowles, Bruna, Walsh (Mayse 73), Campbell (Coyle 81), Jenkins (S Scott 90), O’Connor (McCready 81).

Subs not used: Nelson, Lynch.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Match rating: 6/10

Man of the match: Marc Walsh