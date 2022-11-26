Taking down big hitters is vital in order to keep our title dream alive, insists Crusaders star Philip Lowry

Danske Bank Premiership

Philip Lowry (right) has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form this season

Crusaders’ goalscoring machine Philip Lowry says the north Belfast side must start taking down top six teams to retain hopes of staying in the title race.

The Crues managed to beat Linfield at Seaview this season but suffered a heavy defeat at Larne and also lost at Glentoran.

Only six points separate the top five and the Shore Road men are entering a testing period, starting with the trip to face the Blues at Windsor Park tonight.

After the clash with the champions, Crusaders are at home to Glentoran, away to Coleraine, away to Glenavon and home to Cliftonville.

All those sides will need to slam the brakes on Lowry, the midfielder with the golden boots.

The former Linfield ace is the Premiership’s top scorer with 12 goals in his last 14 league games.

“Beating teams in the top six is massively important and it’s not something we have been doing well,” admitted Lowry.

“Although we have beaten Linfield at Seaview, we have lost at Larne and Glentoran so we need to be hard to beat and pick our moments to go forward. It will be a tough game but we are looking forward to it.

“Away to Linfield is always going to be a massive task. We played them at Seaview and got the better of them, but it was a very tight game and I watched them dispatch Ballymena United with ease, a side who we have struggled against.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game. They have superb players and they are starting to get many of them back playing and fit. We will approach the game like any other, it’s a giant test but we will be looking to win it. We have bounced back from defeats quite well this season and will need to put together a few wins, as we have tough tests ahead with Glentoran coming up as well.”

Crusaders suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Ballymena United but responded in the right manner with a 4-0 home win over Newry City.

“From our perspective we are still like other teams in that we are trying to work out what we are going to do this season,” continued Lowry.

“We have looked really hot at times and really poor on other occasions.

“I think a lot has been made about Ben Kennedy’s absence, and for me he was the best player in the league last season. He’s untouchable when he’s on form.

“We lost Josh Robinson who is a talisman for us at the back, Paul Heatley was out for seven matches and now Jordan Forsythe and Chris Hegarty are missing. These are players who would play for most teams in the league and we’ve had to adapt and bring in young players.

“I just don’t know what we can do. We would need to put a strong run together. From January on we can pick up speed so hopefully we can stay in touch at the top.”