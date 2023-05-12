Tasmin McCarter makes no apologies for dreaming big with Sion Swifts

Tasmin McCarter isn’t afraid to set her sights high when it comes to targets for Sion Swifts Ladies.

Three games into the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership season, the Strabane-based outfit are right among the title contenders — and McCarter is determined that they will stay there.

After coming within a whisker of a first ever League success when they lost out on goal difference to Linfield Women back in 2019, there has been a period of transition within the Swifts.

Now, after League Cup success and a run to the Irish Cup Final last season, plus the addition of a raft of new signings — including Lauren Haynes, brought in from Oxford United — they are ready to challenge again.

Bigger tests lie ahead after wins over newly promoted Larne Ladies and Ballymena United as well as Lisburn Ladies, and their mettle will undergo a stern test against Glentoran Women tonight before facing Cliftonville Ladies next week.

“We really want to try to win everything,” said Swifts captain McCarter.

“We had good runs in the cup competitions last season and we want to replicate that.

“The League title is the one thing that I am missing and, although I would love to finish in the top four, winning the League would be the dream.

“Some of the other girls haven’t won anything until we won the League Cup last season and hopefully that gives them the hunger to go and win more.

“Everybody who has come in has gelled well, we are always a family and we build off that. There is a good buzz around the squad.”

The return of Chloe McGlade, who was a key part of that 2019 squad, has brought experience to a young panel also boosted by the arrivals of Cara Mervyn, who joins from Glentoran, and Saoirse Healey, who has made the move north from Galway United.

The continuing development of three players already in Tony McGinley’s squad, Aimee Neal, Aoibhe O’Neill and Naomi McLaughlin has caught the attention of everyone around the club.

With a season at the top level already behind them, the Northern Ireland Under-19 international trio are expected to make a push to establish themselves after being given their opportunity earlier than they possibly expected.

“It’s brilliant for our squad to have players in the Northern Ireland Under-19 set up,” said McCarter. “Some of them were thrown in at the deep end last season and it probably wasn’t fair on them, but they have grown so much and they did so well and got themselves into that team, so that will boost them and hopefully push them on a bit more.

“We’ve made a good start, we were always hopeful that we would. We have to get a good balance and there will be good competition for places, which is what we have wanted.”

Something has to give at the Melvin Sports Complex tonight, with Sion Swifts and Glentoran going into the game with unblemished records so far in what is really the first meeting between teams who are expected to fight it out for the title.

The Glens have been impressive in front of goal with 24 scored in their three matches so far, with Kerry Beattie leading the early scoring charts with six.

Cliftonville Ladies’ Fi Morgan is only one behind and the 20-year-old isn’t even a striker.

The defending champions have been hot on the goal trail too as they have racked up three wins from three and a trip to newly promoted Larne, who are still seeking their first win as a top flight team, presents an opportunity to keep that run going.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45pm):Larne Women v Cliftonville Ladies; Sion Swifts Ladies v Glentoran Women.