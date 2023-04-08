Teen Corey Smith nets first senior goal to boost Dungannon Swifts’ survival bid

Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

A late goal from teenager Corey Smith rescued Dungannon Swifts as they claimed another precious point in their survival fight.

The Swifts trailed for most of a competitive match at Mourneview Park, but Smith (18) came off the bench to head in a late leveller.

Back at the ground where they suffered Irish Cup heartbreak six days earlier, the night got off to a bad start for Dean Shiels’ side when Matthew Fitzpatrick fired Glenavon in front.

But the home side missed a series of chances to add to their lead.

And that opened the door to Dungannon in the second half, with Smith picking the perfect time to score his first senior goal.

However, Gary Hamilton will look back on this as two points dropped.

His side, unbeaten in their last five, made a flying start and were ahead after seven minutes.

It followed a calamitous mistake at the back from Dungannon, with Dean Curry’s attempted pass back to his goalkeeper falling short.

Fitzpatrick was alive to the opportunity, racing onto the loose ball and sweeping home with a first-time shot.

It could and should have been even better for the Lurgan side, with Jack Malone’s shot smashing against the crossbar.

Then 16-year-old Cohen Henderson, who was making his Glenavon debut, almost crowned the occasion with a goal.

He timed his run to meet Matthew Snoddy’s cross, sending a well-executed effort just over the bar.

It took Dungannon until the latter stages of the first half to get themselves together.

They had the ball in the net through Jordan Jenkins’ well-taken finish, only for it to be disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Glenavon went close again at the end of the half.

Isaac Baird won a free-kick wide on the left and Malone’s cross picked out Michael O’Connor, whose header was pushed wide.

Hamilton’s only complaint was that his side were not further in front, and his anxiety grew as Dungannon stepped it up in the second half.

Jordan Jenkins twice went close, sending one shot wide and another into goalkeeper Rory Brown’s gloves.

James Knowles had their best effort thus far in the 73rd minute with a curling free-kick that Brown pushed away.

But the Swifts were growing in belief and levelled in the 82nd minute.

Ryan Mayse delivered the corner and Smith, only on the pitch eight minutes, headed in from close range.

GLENAVON: Brown, Ward, Wallace (Birney 75), Rogers, Snoddy, Henderson (Prendergast 75), Malone, Doran, Baird, O’Connor (McCloskey 87). Fitzpatrick

Subs not used: Matthews, Kerr, Doyle, Bradley

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, Curry, C McGinty, Ruddy, Marron, Knowles, Walsh (Lynch 65), Mayse (Moore 90), Jenkins (Smith 74), O’Connor (McCready 90)

Subs not used: Nelson, O’Kane, Animasahun

Referee: Declan Hassan

Player of the match: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match rating: 7/10.