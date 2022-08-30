Teenager Isaac Baird is one to watch, says Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes he has unearthed on another gem in the form of teenage midfielder Isaac Baird.

Under the managerial expertise of Hamilton, the Lurgan Blues have been a breeding ground for a posse of young footballers who have gone on to better things, including Mark Sykes, Joel Cooper, Josh Daniels, Rhys Marshall, Caolan Marron and Bobby Burns.

Hamilton reckons Baird is the latest talent to come off the Mourneview Park conveyor belt who could make a huge impact in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Baird was instrumental in helping Glenavon to their first win of the new League campaign at Coleraine on Friday night.

Although Hamilton left the Showgrounds with a huge smile on his face after goals from Peter Campbell, Robert Garrett and Matthew Fitzpatrick earned the Lurgan Blues all three points, it was the performance of Baird that thrilled the former Northern Ireland international.

“I thought he was outstanding,” beamed Hamilton. He is only 18 years of age; he has been outstanding in pre-season, since our first match against St Pat’s . . . every game he has played he has been great and every training session he has been brilliant.

“Had he been an experienced player, I would have fully expected him to come and knock my door to ask why he hasn’t been in the team.

“Isaac a young player; he knows he’ll be given an opportunity at our football club. He couldn’t get anywhere near Portadown’s first team and I simply don’t know how that was the case.

“If we had been able to get him before the (previous transfer) window, he would have been in the first team squad last year as well.

“He is a great kid and a joy to work with... he comes in, gets on with his game and he doesn’t say much. He plays with a smile on his face which I love. He wants to learn; he wants to play and just get on with the game.

“I looked at my bench on Friday and we had five players that were 18 or under. That brings great energy on the training ground. Older players don’t like to be embarrassed by younger lads.

“When young kids are buzzing around and fighting for their places, that also helps older players to lift their training standards.”

After that fabulous result at the Coleraine Showgrounds, Hamilton insists his boys have raised the bar for the remainder of the season - and must now produce the same level of performance against Newry Town at Mourneview Park tonight.

“We have been in the bottom six for the past couple of years and, with all respect, I reckon Newry will be in the bottom six come the end of this campaign.” he added.

“For the last few years, we haven’t been good enough in our opening League games and that set a tone. So, we must not drop the standards we set at Coleraine, that’s for sure.

“We raised the bar; we need to keep that standard and play with the same energy, commitment and hunger. We won battles all over the pitch and that’s the basics of football.

“If we do that, I’ve no doubt we can get results against any team this year.

“I reckon there will very few teams that go to Coleraine and win 3-1. But there is no point on doing that and, come Tuesday night, we don’t back it up with another three points against Newry City.

“I watched their game (against Linfield) on Sunday and they were a credit to themselves. They put in a really got shift and they were unfortunate.

“But going back to last Friday, we had four players suspended and a couple of injuries, so I knew it was going to be a big test at Coleraine, who are a top team, but every single one of my boys gave it everything.

“You can never get perfection in a game of football and, the only criticism I had was we didn’t take the other chances we created.

“Although I was delighted, I told the lads they must be more clinical and more ruthless. We must believe in ourselves more and have more confidence in front of goal. If you don’t put away your chances, it will come back to haunt you.”