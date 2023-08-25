Ten-man Dungannon Swifts stage another dramatic late show to earn draw against Coleraine

Ethan McGee scored the equaliser for Dungannon Swifts against Coleraine

Comeback kings Dungannon completed another stunning turnaround, scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a dramatic point.

They were 2-0 down against Coleraine three minutes into stoppage time but somehow battled back for a scarcely-believable 2-2 draw.

Matty Lusty scored what looked to be a consolation, before Ethan McGee hooked in the equaliser in the 97th minute.

It was all the more remarkable because the Swifts had played with ten men since the 21st minute after John Scott was sent off.

McGee’s equaliser sparked wild scenes of celebration in the home crowd, who were braced for a fourth straight League defeat.

Earlier, Darren Cole had headed Coleraine into a 65th minute lead against the club where he spent an injury-ravaged spell last season.

When David McDaid added a second, it looked all over.

But Dungannon, who came back from 4-1 down to draw at Larne on the opening weekend, never gave up.

Niall Morgan, swapping the red and white of Tyrone GAA for a Dungannon jersey, pulled off a series of fine stops to stop the game getting away when Coleraine were on top.

The Swifts had been up against it from the moment Scott was red-carded in the 21st minute.

Already booked after an early foul on Conor McKendry, he dragged back Jamie Glackin and was shown a second yellow by referee Ian McNabb.

Slowly Coleraine started to up the tempo, with Andrew Scott forcing Morgan into a top save in the 29th minute.

The Bannsiders had plenty of possession, but Dungannon’s back line stood strong.

Morgan was impressing, making important blocks from Lyndon Kane and Conor McKendry, then stretching out a leg to thwart Lee Lynch.

Swifts boss Rodney McAree would have been happy to get to half-time still level.

As the second half unfolded, Coleraine probed and pressed for a route through the defiant home back line.

With an hour gone, Kearney had seen enough, bringing on Andrew Mitchell and Lee McLaughlin.

But it was two former Swifts players who combined for the opening goal soon afterwards.

After Coleraine won a corner, Glackin swung the ball in and Cole, lurking on the corner of the six yard box, guided home a perfectly-placed header.

The Bannsiders had a great chance to seal it in the 75th minute as McLaughlin played a lovely ball to McDaid, who got there just ahead of Morgan, but his low effort hit the post.

They needed the security of McDaid’s goal five minutes from the end.

Another Glackin corner came in, Mitchell then Graham Kelly had chances, before McDaid fired home.

It looked all over — but Dungannon had other ideas.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Morgan, McGee, Curry, Marron, J Scott, Glenny (Alves 79), Whiteside (Owens 27), S Scott, Dillon (Devine 79), Lusty, Gallagher (Moore 63).

Subs not used: Dunne, Harpur, Convie.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Cole, Kelly (Farren 90), Jarvis (McLaughlin 62), Lynch, O’Mahony (Mitchell 62), Scott (Doherty 90), McKendry (Wallace 90), Glackin, McDaid.

Subs not used: Gallagher, McCrudden.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Dean Curry

Match rating: 8/10