Ten man Linfield blown away by rampant Glentoran at Windsor Park

Linfield 0 Glentoran 3

The Blues appeared at Windsor Park for the first time since August 25 – but instead of producing a champagne performance, it was more of a flat beer showing as they were walloped by Big Two rivals Glentoran.

Bobby Burns’ deflected first half effort earned and a second half double from substitute Danny Purkis earned the East Belfast faithful, out in big numbers, the bragging rights and helped extend his team’s the gap on their cross-town enemy to a staggering nine points in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

It was billed a special occasion for former Northern Ireland striker Healy, who celebrated seven years in charge of the Blues – to the day! It’s not one he’ll care to remember, especially when defender Michael Newberry was dismissed after only 31 minutes for his second bookable offence

Incredibly, the Blues’ previous 10 games were all away from home. Since that horrible night in August when they lost out to Latvian side RFS - which cost them a place in the group stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League - the Blues have flattered to deceive.

They lost only three games in last season’s title win – their fourth on the bounce – but they have now suffered three shattering defeats in the current campaign. Hardly, the form of champions.

In contrast, Glentoran are now unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions – and have conceded merely two goals. They haven’t had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009 – that could well be about to change.

The atmosphere was tense, on a knife-edge. And, when the teams emerged from the tunnel a caldron of noised greeted both sets of players.

Once referee Lee Tavinder got things under way, he had his yellow card out within 30 seconds after Blues midfielder Kyle McClean clattered into Marcus Kane, who required treatment.

It set the for the remainder of the half with Tavinder having card out seven times – which included two for Newberry.

It was high-octane stuff. The Blues should have been in front on eight minutes when Kirk Millar’s free kick fell to Kyle McClean, whose shot was saved by the legs of Aaron McCarey.

The action ripped straight to the other end. This time it was Hrvoje Plum’s free kick picking out Paddy McClean who flicked his shot onto the top of the crossbar after Matthew Clarke had flattened Conor McMenamin.

Linfield were right out of luck on 28 minutes. In a lightning raid on the right involving Kirk Millar and Stephen Fallon, the ball was squared to Cooper who blistering 20-yard drive rocked the face of the crossbar.

But game exploded for all the wrong reasons on 31 minutes when Newberry sent Ruaidhri Donnelly crashing to the lush turf, to pick up his second bookings in the space 14 minutes. Referee Tavinder had the red card out in a flash – much to the delight of the big away support. "Cheerio, cheerio, cheerio" they sang.

The Blues were on the ropes, demonstrated by goalkeeper Chris Johns’ hesitancy to deal with a long punt forward from McClean, leaving McMenamin with a sniff at goal, but his shot was hoofed clear by Clarke.

Sadly, during the break there was crowd trouble in the Kop Stand, which required police intervention.

Glentoran required merely three minutes after the break to break the deadlock.

Shay McCartan cut in from the left before finding Burns, whose first time shot ricocheted off the unfortunate Fallon, leaving Johns totally wrong-footed.

Now oozing with confidence and manager Mick McDermott a confident figure on the touchline, the Glens piled forward at every opportunity against the 10 men.

McCartan tried his luck with a speculative low drive from distance, that Johns was relieved to see fizz past the post.

Linfield just couldn’t handle the pace of McMenamin and, when he was hauled down by Sam Roscoe, he Northern Ireland man’s free kick was met by McClean at the back post, but he could only shoot at Johns.

But Glentoran sealed the deal 14 minutes from time. Inevitably, McMenamin was involved. He whipped in a corner from the right and Purkis got up above everyone else to power home a header.

And, Purkis struck again in injury time. McCartan went roaring down the right before cutting he ball back for the former Glenavon man, who took a touch before finding the top corner.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscie, Newberry, Shields, Millar (A Clarke 84), McClean (Devine 73), Cooper, McDaid, M Clarke, Finlayson, Fallon (Mulgrew 52).

Unused subs: Walsh, Callacher, McKee, Vertainen.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Wilson, Burns (Devlin 67), McCartan, Marshall, J Donnelly (Purkis 67), R Donnelly (Singleton 85), McClean, McMenamin, Plum.

Unused subs: Roy, Murray, Crowe, Webber.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder.

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin.

Match rating: 8/10.