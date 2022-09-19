Ten things we learned from the Irish League weekend: Glens hold their nerve on a Saturday of few goals

Narrow wins mean big results on a day when respect shone through

Respect: Coleraine and Glentoran players observe a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Saturday’s game at The Oval

The Danske Bank Premiership resumed after pausing following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and in the four league games on Saturday, one goal made the difference across the board.

Glentoran sit top after a big win over Coleraine with Cliftonville in hot pursuit, but champions Linfield tasted defeat at Crusaders on Friday and Larne, like the Glens, remain unbeaten.

Carrick’s 1-0 win at Ballymena United has rocked Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey, while Portadown and Dungannon Swifts are still searching for their first points.

1. PAYING RESPECT

Firstly, it’s important to applaud players, staff and supporters for honouring the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

If you spend a lot of your time online, you may think there isn’t much empathy, kindness, tolerance or respect in the world but, regardless of your views on the monarchy, the Queen’s passing has triggered feelings of immense personal loss.

There’s a time to celebrate and a time to mourn in life. Grief is part of our journey and, while it’s important that you do grieve, it’s a personal experience and there is no right or wrong way.

The alternative is not to care or not to love and that isn’t an option.

Whether it was a minute’s silence or applause in the 70th minute in honour of the Queen’s 70-year reign, football paid its own special tribute.

2. MAGIC MAC

A clean sheet and victory over Coleraine for Glentoran and the east-Belfast side are leading the title charge.

Conor McMenamin has been a stunning signing for the club, scoring 22 goals in the league and play-offs last campaign and his third this season secured a big win over the Bannsiders.

Paddy McClean’s superb tackle set up the counter-attack for the winner and the Glens’ fresh resilience at the back is injecting more belief they can sustain a championship challenge.

It’s now four home clean sheets in-a-row for the first time since 2006 and they kept in the in-form Matthew Shevlin quiet.

McMenamin, fresh from another Northern Ireland call-up, continues to show the form that could yet earn him a move across the water.

Coleraine had chances against the unbeaten Glens, but couldn’t convert — maybe this will be Glentoran’s year!

From the end of last season to the beginning of this one, there has been a massive improvement on Mersey Street.

Can they keep the BetMcLean Oval a fortress?

3. FAB PHIL

That man Philip Lowry loves a goal around the hour mark.

His equaliser for Crusaders against Linfield was a fitting reward for his huge contribution in an engine room featuring Jordan Forsythe and Jude Winchester which rose to the challenge.

Lowry and Forsythe are two midfielders with an eye for goal and goalscoring midfielders never really get the credit they deserve.

Finding the net isn’t their primary role, but if you have goals coming from the centre of the park, then your chances of success are greatly enhanced.

Lowry has great positional sense, combined with an intelligence and ferocious work ethic. Forsythe can also provide a killer touch, as can Winchester, who superbly limited the influence of Chris Shields.

4. INJURY SCARE

There was real concern for Crusaders defender Josh Robinson after he suffered a bad facial injury on Friday

Robinson will need reconstructive surgery on a shattered cheekbone after being knocked unconscious. He was stretchered off after receiving treatment for 10 minutes and it was a reminder of how the players put their bodies on the line during games.

Whether players are aged 13 or in their early 40s, they are at risk of suffering a life changing or career threatening injury.

There were similar concerns when Derry City’s Ciaran Coll was eventually discharged from hospital after being unconscious for a lengthy spell.

Well done to Joel Cooper, who called for help and the medical staff of both clubs who responded magnificently.

Robinson said he feared the worst when it happened and he would like to thank both clubs for their medical treatment as he prepares for an operation on Wednesday.

Perhaps there should be a greater appreciation of the bravery of players and we wish Josh a speedy recovery.

5. GROOVY GERS

More signs that Carrick Rangers are improving and looking upwards.

Stuart King has assembled an experienced squad with quality, spirit and a real competitive edge.

It had to be a former Ballymena United player, David Cushley, to inflict more pain on the Sky Blues.

Carrick sit in sixth spot and are a point ahead of Linfield, though the champions have a game in hand.

Could Carrick be the most improved side this season?

6. SWIFT RAGE

Dean Shiels let rip after Newy City’s winner against Dungannon Swifts at the Showgrounds.

Lorcan Forde scored the only goal when the visiting boss claimed his side weren’t set after an injury. Shiels felt City were out of order for playing on, but I think his comments reflected the frustration he has felt this season.

Darren Mullen insisted his side were entitled to play on and the Swifts were punished for not reacting quickly enough.

I think most people will conclude that Newry didn’t do much wrong, but the bigger picture is that both Dungannon and Portadown need to get their first win on the board to inject confidence.

7. ROCKING RONAN

Ronan Hale smashed in a great free-kick against Glenavon to maintain Cliftonville’s impressive winning run.

That’s seven wins in-a-row for Paddy McLaughlin’s side who haven’t hit top gear yet. Not being at their best but still picking up points is a good habit to be in.

The strike was Hale’s sixth goal as Glenavon’s home struggles continue.

Hale is dangerous coming in off the flank and he knows how to finish. If he’s playing with a smile on his face, he will keep scoring.

The Lurgan Blues, without the creative Peter Campbell, were limited to not many chances, but there are bigger hurdles for the Reds to overcome.

8. DJ’S BLUES

Legendary manager David Jeffrey faces one of the biggest managerial challenges of his career. Despite putting his squad through a rigorous pre-season programme, the Sky Blues are struggling to find momentum and the tide needs to turn soon.

DJ knows that managers are held accountable for results and he needs his players to show some hunger and fight.

There’s no doubt the loss of Jude Winchester and Leroy Millar is being felt, but Carrick’s new lease of life contrasts sharply with United’s lack of confidence. Paul McElroy’s missed penalty summed up their frustration and they need quick inspiration.

Jeffrey’s not a quitter, but he needs his players to raise their game in so many ways.

9. LARNE STROLL

Larne remain unbeaten in the league and, despite Portadown’s struggles, a victory at Shamrock Park is hard earned.

Tiernan Lynch’s side had to dig deep and although this wasn’t a magnificent performance, the points are precious.

Portadown will fight for everything while Larne need to focus on keeping more clean sheets. Shea Gordon impressed for the visitors and Paul O’Neill remains a match-winner.

10. LOUGHGALL CHEER

There may be twists and turns ahead, but Loughgall have made a fast start in the Lough 41 Championship.

The pacesetters claimed a 4-0 victory over H&W Welders at Lakeview Park, while Annagh United are three points behind but with a game in hand.

The Villagers, managed by Dean Smith, have plenty of experience and will be difficult to reel in.