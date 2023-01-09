Terry Devlin wants to keep good times rolling after Irish Cup victory for Glentoran

Irish Cup fifth round Moyola Park 0 Glentoran 2

Some Glentoran fans made their feelings towards manager Mick McDermott known

Terry Devlin believes Glentoran’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup win over Moyola Park at Mill Meadow on Saturday could help kick-start their season.

The 19-year-old was on the score sheet as the east Belfast boys registered only their second win in 10 outings. Devlin shot them ahead early on before Danny Purkis headed a second which ultimately sealed the deal.

Although it was far from impressive stuff at times against their lowly Premier Intermediate League opponents, the victory at least sent the big following of away fans home happy — apart from a few who were determined to vent their anger at manager Mick McDermott in protest to the team’s poor run of form.

Glentoran will be on the road again early next month as they travel to Portadown for a sixth round clash on Saturday, February 4.

“It was a big occasion for Moyola having a Premiership side at their ground,” said Devlin.

“It was a little break from League business for us, it was probably just what we needed — a win and a few goals.

“There was a bit of extra pressure on us because of the circumstances building up to the game. It’s been well documented our form hasn’t been good over the past couple of months.

“Our performances haven’t been up to standard, so that certainly added a little bit of unwanted pressure. Thankfully, the boys all did their job to get us over the line. Our aim was to be in the draw for the next round and we achieved that.”

Two goals in the opening 20 minutes was just what Glentoran needed.

Devlin added: “Yes, the early goals settled us down. We knew if we were to strike early, we could then control the game.

“We created plenty of chances over the 90 minutes and I suppose the only tinge of disappointment was we didn’t score more goals. On another day, we could have scored five, six or even seven.

“At least we know we are creating plenty of chances — on another day, they could go into the net. It’s now about building confidence and belief after our poor run.

“Results like that happen in football. Every team has a poor run sometime.

“Linfield had a poor run earlier in the campaign and they were written off by most people, but they bounced back.

“There is a long season still ahead of us. We are only half way through it, we’ve 19 games left, so anything can happen.”

Devlin revealed he is enjoying life in the full-time football environment at Glentoran.

“Personally, moving from Dungannon Swifts has worked out really well for me,” he added.

“I wasn’t expecting to get into the team so quickly, especially moving from part-time to full-time football.

“I’m very happy at the minute. I’ve got myself into the team, but I know I must earn my place every week because the boys beside me are pushing me to the wire in training. I know I must keep pushing on.

“I was delighted to get the goal, it helped settle us down.

“The gaffer and Windy (Paul Millar) keeps telling me to keep making runs into the box. Ruaidhri (Donnelly) did well to get past his man and cut the ball back to me. Thankfully, I got there.

“The secret is we must now take the win into Tuesday night against Ballymena United because we now need to start picking up League points.”

Moyola boss Stephen Hughes believes his boys did the club proud.

“I was pleased with our second-half display and the fitness levels we showed,” he said. “We restricted Glentoran to very few chances after the restart.

“There is no doubt we will take a great deal from this game going into the second half of the League campaign.”

MOYOLA: Findlay, Harris, Vauls, McLean, McIlveen, Parkhill, Kelly (Sullivan 74), Patchett (Francis 82), Gray, Gillan, McNeill (Smith 66). Unused subs: Logan, Getty, Best, King.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Marshall, J Donnelly (Clucas 78), R Donnelly, McClean, Devlin, Smith, Crowe, Purkis, Wightman. Unused subs: Webber, Murray, Murphy, Plum, Russell, McLaughlin.

Referee: Declan Hassan (Ballymoney).

Man of the match: Aaron Wightman.

Match rating: 5/10.