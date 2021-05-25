'That's what it means': David Healy explains emotional reaction after leading Linfield to record-equalling 55th Irish League title

Linfield manager David Healy admitted he could avoid becoming as emotional as Pep Guardiola after watching his side win the league on Tuesday evening.

The Blues boss was overcome after watching his side earn the 1-1 draw they needed at the Coleraine Showgrounds to get over the line and lift the Gibson Cup for the 55th time, equalling the world record set by Rangers earlier this season.

Linfield can now look forward to a lucrative European campaign starting with a Champions League first round tie, knowing their continental adventures last season bagged just over €1m.

The Blues will also pocket the biggest share of a total prizemoney pot of £340,000 distributed by the Northern Ireland Football League. Coleraine, already guaranteed a European place, were buoyed by the return of 500 home fans including Ulster rugby star John Cooney but they couldn’t torpedo Linfield’s title celebrations.

“I’m incredibly proud, I’m busted,” said a delighted Healy who will now hold contract talks with the club.

"I put my heart and soul into this job and that’s what it means. I’m a Linfield supporter and for my staff to be part of this success makes me so emotional.

“Maybe it’s the hard work that we put in. I’m a Linfield supporter and getting the chance to manage the club here with the successful team and hugely successful managers that have been before me.

“I’ve an incredible backroom staff and it means so much to the players. I can’t thank them enough. I saw Pep Guardiola getting emotional and I said that wouldn’t be me but it means so much to you. You put so much effort into it and to what we did tonight at Coleraine is exceptional."

Like all Linfield managers, Healy comes under intense pressure from his own supporters to continually deliver success, but he answers those questions, having now secured four league titles in five full seasons at the club.

He still admits there are probably more doubters out there, and perhaps he's happy enough with that added motivation.

“I said in a sadistic sort of way, sometimes I need something to prove," he said. "You’re always proving things to your own club. I’m maybe not everybody’s cup of tea. I’ve made ‘poor signings’, I make ‘poor decisions’ during games. That’s fine.

“I’m immensely proud of the players tonight and for the staff. They don’t get the rewards and people talking about the free-flowing football they talk about other teams. We’ve scored over 80 goals in the league this year, over 100 in all games. Hopefully somebody might say this Linfield team are a good side."

The league title adds to Linfield's Irish Cup crown to make it a 25th double in the club's history, a world record now three clear of Hong Kong's South China Athletic Association.

And up against what Healy says is an improving league, it's a remarkable achievement.

“Everybody wants to beat Linfield because we’re champions and even if we’re not, they want to beat us because it means a bit more," the boss said. "That’s the siege mentality I want to bring in. Everybody wants to beat Linfield. Other teams might think it’s a bit of arrogance when I say that but I don’t feel it is. I smell it at times. We saw Larne last week when they, in their words, ‘stopped our party’ in the league.

“Maybe they took their eye off it or there was a bit of arrogance from some of their players and we steam-rollered them on Friday night.

“These lads have been written off so many times. We lose a game and we’re written off. But they bounce back and they bounce back in style. Coleraine are an outstanding team. They make it so hard for you.

“I spoke to Oran before the game and I said ‘sure we’ll just take a job’ but he said it was a draw he’d empty the bench. They did that and we’ve got strong men who stood up to the challenge, not only tonight but all season.

“People sat at home who maybe haven’t been to the games probably don’t understand the effort, working round the guidelines and protocols, everything that you have to go for. We’re getting changed in Coleraine’s bar – everything has been so unnatural but what isn’t unnatural is the honesty, integrity, hard work and the class. People say it’s not been a vintage season but it can’t be because the number of games you play and the quality of the opposition."

Mark Haughey, set to leave Linfield this summer, headed the visitors in front but Oran Kearney’s side hit back with a 36th minute equaliser from former Blues striker Curtis Allen.